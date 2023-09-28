Nutritional Analysis Market to Hit USD 11.08 Billion by 2030 Driven by Globalization of Food Supply Chains Coupled with Rise in Food Allergies and Dietary Preferences

Pune, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that “The Nutritional Analysis Market reached USD 5.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 11.08 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% expected during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Nutritional analysis is a critical process that involves evaluating and quantifying the nutritional content of food or beverages. It is a systematic examination of the various components within a food item, such as macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats), micronutrients (vitamins and minerals), calories, and other bioactive compounds. This analysis aims to provide consumers, healthcare professionals, and food manufacturers with essential information about the nutritional composition of a specific product.

Market Analysis

As people become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for accurate and detailed information about the nutritional content of food and beverages. Consumers are paying closer attention to labels and seeking products that align with their dietary goals, such as low-sugar, low-fat, or high-protein options. Governments worldwide are implementing stricter regulations regarding food labeling and nutritional information. Compliance with these regulations is essential for food manufacturers, leading to an increased need for nutritional analysis services to ensure accurate labeling and compliance with food safety standards. The rapid growth of e-commerce and online food delivery platforms has amplified the importance of accurate nutritional information. Online food retailers and meal kit providers require precise nutritional data to provide consumers with the information they need to make informed choices. All these factors to foster nutritional analysis market growth.

Nutritional Analysis Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.9 Billion Market Size by 2030 USD 11.08 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.2% over 2023-2030 Key Segments by Parameter (Fat Profile, Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Proteins, Moisture, Total Dietary Fiber, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol, Calories)

by Product Type (Bakery and confectionery, Snacks, Dairy and desserts, Meat and poultry, baby food, Others)

by Objective (New Product Development, Product Labelling, Quality Control, Regulation Compliance) Key Market Players ALS Limited, Lifeasible, Eurofins Scientific, TUV SUD AG, Opal Research and Analytical Services, Pat-Chem Laboratories LLC, SGS SA, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Compu-Food Analysis and other players 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Key Takeaway from Nutritional Analysis Market Study

The product labeling segment is poised to dominate the market, driven by the consumer's desire for transparency, regulatory compliance, and a heightened focus on health and wellness. Companies specializing in this segment are innovating to offer precise, efficient, and cost-effective solutions, making it a lucrative sector within the market.

The dominance of the bakery and confectionery segment in the market is fueled by innovation. Companies are developing new recipes and formulations that incorporate healthier ingredients, such as whole grains, natural sweeteners, and reduced fats. These innovations, supported by comprehensive nutritional analysis, allow them to cater to a diverse consumer base.

Recent Developments

In a strategic move within the ever-evolving landscape of private equity, The Riverside Co. has successfully completed its acquisition of ESHA Research, a prominent software company specializing in nutrition analysis and regulatory compliance. This partnership promises to be a synergistic endeavor, leveraging Riverside's vast experience in driving operational improvements, market expansion, and strategic development to unlock new avenues of growth for ESHA Research.

Registrar Corp, a leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions for the food and beverage industry, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of A la Calc, a renowned software firm specializing in nutrition facts and recipe analysis. By joining forces, Registrar Corp and A la Calc aim to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of food product labeling while ensuring compliance with local and international regulations such as FDA, USDA, and Health Canada guidelines.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

by Parameter

Fat Profile

Vitamin Profile

Mineral Profile

Proteins

Total Dietary Fiber

Sugar Profile

Cholesterol

Calories

by Product Type

Bakery & Confectionery

Snacks

Dairy & Desserts

Meat & Poultry

Baby Food

Others

by Objective

New Product Development

Product Labelling

Quality Control

Regulation Compliance

Market Dynamics Analysis

The nutritional analysis market is experiencing a dynamic landscape driven by several key factors. Firstly, the growing global awareness of the importance of healthy eating habits and the need for accurate nutritional information is a significant driver. Consumers are increasingly demanding transparency in food labeling, pushing food manufacturers to invest in nutritional analysis solutions to meet these expectations. Secondly, the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity and diabetes is fueling the need for nutritional analysis to develop healthier food products and personalized dietary plans. Moreover, advancements in technology, such as AI and machine learning, are enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of nutritional analysis, making it more accessible and cost-effective. However, there are also notable challenges and restraints in this market. Regulatory complexities and variations in labeling requirements across regions pose hurdles for companies operating in multiple markets. Additionally, the cost of implementing comprehensive nutritional analysis solutions can be prohibitive for smaller businesses. Furthermore, data security and privacy concerns are emerging as potential threats, given the sensitive nature of personal dietary information.

Key Regional Developments

North American consumers are increasingly health-conscious, driving demand for nutritional analysis services. They are seeking transparency in food labeling and are willing to pay more for products with accurate nutritional information. European consumers are increasingly focused on clean labels, preferring products with minimal additives and preservatives. Nutritional analysis helps food manufacturers meet these demands. The expanding middle class in countries like China and India is driving increased consumption of packaged and processed foods. This, in turn, increases the demand for nutritional analysis market to ensure product quality and safety.

Impact of Recession

The impact of an ongoing recession on the nutritional analysis market is multifaceted. While there are challenges related to shifts in consumer behavior, cost-cutting pressures, and supply chain disruptions, there are also opportunities stemming from increased health-consciousness and the need for cost-effective solutions. Companies in this market must remain adaptable, innovative, and responsive to evolving economic conditions to thrive in these uncertain times.

