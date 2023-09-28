Global Automotive Manufacturing Industry Report 2023: A Market that Garnered $1,875.5 Billion in 2022 - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts, 2018-2022 & 2023-2027

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Manufacturing Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industry posted total revenues of $1,875.5 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8% from 2017 to 2022.
Global Automotive Manufacturing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value and volume 2018-22, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.
The global automotive manufacturing industry, encompassing the production of trucks, passenger cars, and motorcycles, continues to be a critical player in the worldwide economy.
Despite the modest growth rate, the sector faced challenges, with production volumes declining at a CAGR of -2.2% over the same period, totaling 157.3 million units in 2022.
The truck manufacturing segment includes light commercial vehicles (LCVs) weighing up to 5.25 tons, heavy trucks, and buses & coaches, while the passenger car market is comprehensive, spanning petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric vehicles across various classes and sizes.
Motorcycle manufacturers produce powered two-wheelers (PTWs), including mopeds and specialized motorcycles for on-road, off-road, and racetrack use.
Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2022, contributing 56.5% of the global value. All data is represented in nominal terms without adjustment for inflation, and is based on 2021 constant annual average exchange rates.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global automotive manufacturing Industry
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global automotive manufacturing Industry
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key automotive manufacturing Industry players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global automotive manufacturing Industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume.
Company Profiles
- Hyundai Motor Company
- General Motors Company
- Suzuki Motor Corporation
- Mazda Ltd.
- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
- Tata Motors Limited
- AB Volvo
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Stellantis NV
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Renault SA
- Volkswagen AG
- Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
- Ford Motor Company Limited
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Automotive Manufacturing
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Automotive Manufacturing in Asia-Pacific
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Automotive Manufacturing in Europe
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis
7 Macroeconomic Indicators
7.1. Country data
8 Automotive Manufacturing in Japan
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis
9 Macroeconomic Indicators
9.1. Country data
10 Automotive Manufacturing in The United Kingdom
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Data
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.4. Market outlook
10.5. Five forces analysis
11 Macroeconomic Indicators
11.1. Country data
12 Automotive Manufacturing in The United States
12.1. Market Overview
12.2. Market Data
12.3. Market Segmentation
12.4. Market outlook
12.5. Five forces analysis
13 Macroeconomic Indicators
13.1. Country data
14 Automotive Manufacturing in France
14.1. Market Overview
14.2. Market Data
14.3. Market Segmentation
14.4. Market outlook
14.5. Five forces analysis
15 Macroeconomic Indicators
15.1. Country data
16 Automotive Manufacturing in Germany
16.1. Market Overview
16.2. Market Data
16.3. Market Segmentation
16.4. Market outlook
16.5. Five forces analysis
17 Macroeconomic Indicators
17.1. Country data
18 Company Profiles
