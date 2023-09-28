Thermal Management Solutions Market Estimated to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.9%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thermal Management Solutions Market size is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% from USD 4.3 billion in 2022, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing demand from the oil & gas and renewable energy industries, coupled with new developing technologies, will contribute to the rapid growth in the demand for thermal management solutions.

List of Key Players in Thermal Management Solutions Market:

The Dow Chemical Company (US) Eastman Chemical Company (US) ExxonMobil (US) Chevron (US) Huntsman Corporation (US) Shell PLC (UK) Lanxess (Germany) Clariant AG (Germany) Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) Dupont (US) Others

Drivers, Restraint, Opportunities and Challenges in Thermal Management Solutions Market:

Drivers: Increased use of thermal management solutions to reduce operating costs and save energy Restraint: Volatile raw material prices Opportunity: Electronic vehicles (EVs) and charging infrastructure Challenge: Fire and explosion hazards related to thermal management solutions

Key Findings of the Study:

Renewable Energy industry is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Silicon Polymer type is projected to be the largest growing type in the thermal management solutions market, in terms of value. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for thermal management solutions during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Based on form, the thermal management solutions market has been segmented into aqueous, non-aqueous, and gaseous forms. The aqueous form holds the second-largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period. Aqueous form heat transfer fluids are commonly used for transferring heat in various industrial and commercial applications. It typically consists of water mixed with additives or chemicals that enhance its thermal properties, such as anti-freeze agents, corrosion inhibitors, and surfactants. They are commonly used in heating and cooling systems, refrigeration systems, thermal energy storage systems, and other applications where reliable and efficient heat transfer is critical.

Based on type, the thermal management solutions market has been segmented into alkyl benzenes, mineral oils, synthetic fluids, silicon polymer, glycol (ethylene glycol, propylene glycol), water, steam, and others. Glycol-type thermal management solutions hold the third-largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period. Glycol is a common water-miscible coolant used in cooling and heat transfer applications. Glycol-based thermal management solutions are high-performance fluids with high thermal efficiency and durability designed for industrial applications. Its enclosed system guarantees cleanliness, minimizes wear and tear, and eliminates filtering requirements. Anticorrosive additives are included in the formulation of industrial grade glycols to lower maintenance costs.

Based on temperature, the thermal management solutions market has been segmented into high-temperature and low-temperature thermal management solutions. High-temperature thermal management solutions have higher demand in this market.as industries seek to increase their productivity, there is a growing need for high-temperature thermal management solutions that can operate at higher temperatures and under more challenging conditions. For example, the increasing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies has led to the development of high-temperature thermal management solutions for batteries and power electronics that can withstand extreme operating conditions and help to improve their efficiency and performance.

Based on packaging, the thermal management solutions market has been segmented into drums and bulk containers packaging. The drums are designed to withstand high temperatures and pressure and are typically made from durable materials such as steel or plastic that are compatible with the specific heat transfer fluid being packaged. They are carefully sealed to prevent any leakage or contamination during storage and transportation and may be equipped with additional features such as venting systems or temperature monitoring devices to ensure optimal performance. Proper labeling and handling instructions are also included on the drums to provide clear guidance for users, ensuring safe and efficient use of the heat transfer fluids.

Based on end-use industries, the thermal management solutions market has been segmented into energy & power, non-renewable energy, renewable energy, solar, chemical & petrochemical, plastic & fiber, oil & gas, HVAC, pharmaceuticals, automotive, food & beverage, data center, and other end-use industries. Energy & Power is the third fastest-growing end-use industry in the thermal management solutions market. Heat transfer fluids are critical components used in various energy and power applications, including oil and gas, renewable energy, and power generation. The growing demand for energy and power, along with the increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, is driving the demand for advanced heat transfer fluids that can offer high thermal stability, low environmental impact, and improved performance. Thus, the energy and power industry's evolving needs are propelling the growth of the thermal management solutions market.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing the most significant and fastest growth in thermal management solutions, driven by increased consumer awareness and supportive government policies in countries like India and China. The growing middle class and population, along with higher disposable incomes, are creating a demand for high-quality consumer goods. Additionally, low labor costs and access to raw materials make the region attractive to manufacturers looking to supply emerging markets. The increasing application of thermal management solutions in end-use industries, such as energy & power, oil & gas, food & beverage, HVAC, data center in Asia Pacific, is expected to support the thermal management solutions market growth during the forecast period.

