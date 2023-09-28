One Step Vending Corp., Company Updates on Metawells Oil & Gas Inc.

HARRISON, NY, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – One Step Vending Corp. (OTCPink: KOSK) announces that the Company has currently effectuated the name change from One Step Vending Corp. to Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. with the State of Nevada and is in process of submitting the documentation to FINRA for final processing.

The new name, Metawells Oil & Gas Inc., reflects, in the best way, the Company’s new business direction to one of the strongest and most profitable industries of energy and fuels that will bring value to the Company and its shareholders. Metawells has strategized the acquisitions of vertically integrated assets in the oil sector. The Company is currently working on the legal parts of the upcoming acquisitions and production plan.

In other updates, the Company confirms that, as of today, the total issued & outstanding common Stock is 541,118,750 from which 358,941,596 shares are restricted and 182,177,154 are unrestricted and the Company considers those as the Company’s float. There was an increase in the outstanding common stock due to shares issued based on previous period debt. These shares will remain restricted as they constitute controlling equity in the Company. The debt will be erased on the Company’s books and will reflect in the next financial report.

There will be more updates coming soon with information for the upcoming developments in the Company. The updates will be released either through Twitter/X or by press releases depending on the volume of information.

The Company is currently setting up a new Twitter/X account and shareholders will be prompted to follow the new account as soon as it is announced.

About One Step Vending, Corporation (KOSK)

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value.

For more information visit http://www.onestepvending.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange including words such as anticipate, if, believe, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, could, should, will and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.