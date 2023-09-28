Flash News: OKX Enhances Dual Investment with Auto-Renewal

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of September 28, 2023.

OKX Introduces Auto-Renewal for Dual Investment

OKX introduces Auto-Renewal for Dual Investment, allowing users to automatically reinvest the principal and interests into Dual investment so they can continue to buy low, or sell at a higher price.

Dual Investment allows users to maximize their profits by choosing a major crypto pair to trade (e.g., BTC - USDT, ETH - USDT). Once subscribed, users can obtain steady returns in either of the cryptocurrencies, depending on their target price. On the date of expiration, buyers receive the crypto they invested in if the target price is reached. If the target price is not reached, users receive their stablecoins back, along with the interests. Likewise, sellers receive their returns in stablecoins if they reach the target price at expiration, or have their crypto back, along with the interest.

With the new Auto-Renewal feature, the interests and the principal are automatically reinvested in a new cycle allowing them to save time and maximize their investments.

To subscribe to a Dual Investment product, users simply need to select a Dual Investment listing, expiration date and target price.



For details on how to subscribe to Dual Investment products on OKX web and mobile, click here .



OKX's structured products are innovative financial instruments that offer the potential for users to earn interest from the derivatives market. Users can choose products based on current market trends and their risk appetite.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.