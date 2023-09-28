Global Fermentation Chemicals Market Size to Reach USD 136.74 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fermentation chemicals market size was USD 71.16 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global shift toward a bio-based economy and rising environmental concerns are major factors driving the market revenue growth. End-use companies are rapidly shifting from petrochemical-based products to bio-based alternatives produced through fermentation. In addition, consumers in various countries are becoming conscious of the environmental and health impacts of petrochemical-based products.



This awareness is creating a high demand for bio-based and eco-friendly alternatives produced through fermentation. Increasing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to renewable energy sources is leading to rising demand for biofuels such as ethanol and biogas. This is a major factor contributing to the market revenue growth in various countries. These biofuels are often produced using fermentation processes, driving the demand for fermentation chemicals.

Challenges associated with product recovery and scale-up challenges are major factors restraining the market revenue growth. After fermentation, the product must be separated from fermentation broth, this is challenging and involves a significant investment. Transitioning from laboratory-scale fermentation to large-scale production can be problematic. Factors such as heat and mass transfer, mixing, and design of bioreactors become more complex as the scale increases.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 71.16 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.7% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 136.74 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled BASF SE, Novozymes, DuPont, DSM, Amano Enzyme Inc., AB Enzymes, Evonik Health Care, Cargill, Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., ADM Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global fermentation chemicals market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective fermentation chemical products. Some major players included in the global fermentation chemicals market report are:

Strategic Development

On 15 July 2019, DuPont, which is a leading chemical manufacturer headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware announced opening of the state-of-the-art probiotics fermentation unit at its Rochester, New York facility. It now uses pressurized air technology to combine fermenting solutions, rather than traditional pumps and mixing blades, which can harm microorganisms. The fermentation unit was built with the help of an Upstate Revitalization Initiative Grant from Empire State Development, in addition to the company's capital investment.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The enzymes segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Significant investments in the production of biofuels are a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Enzymes such as cellulose and amylases are crucial to producing biofuels from biomass, such as cellulosic ethanol. Bioremediation efforts play a major role in contributing to revenue growth of this segment. Enzymes play a major role in bioremediation efforts, helping to break down contaminants in soil and water.

The nutritional & pharmaceutical segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Rising awareness regarding sustainability and green chemistry and rising demand for customized and functional ingredients are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Fermentation enables the production of customized ingredients and compounds tailored to specific nutritional and pharmaceutical needs. This flexibility is appealing to companies seeking to develop unique and effective products. The nutritional and pharmaceutical industries are increasingly focused on sustainability. In addition, fermentation is considered a more environmentally friendly and sustainable method of producing chemicals and pharmaceuticals compared to conventional chemical synthesis.

The market in Europe accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for bio-based products and significant investments in pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are major factors driving the market revenue growth in Europe. The pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors in Europe have seen steady growth. Fermentation processes are essential to produce antibiotics, vaccines, and biopharmaceuticals. The demand for these products has driven the need for fermentation chemicals and technologies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fermentation chemicals market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

