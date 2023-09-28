Team Rubicon Canada to Host Salute to Service Event in Ottawa to Highlight Work in Response to Natural Disasters

OTTAWA, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team Rubicon Canada invites members of the media to Salute to Service, Monday, October 2 to highlight the organization’s mission, the veteran volunteers who fuel it and the people in affected communities who they assist.



WHAT: Hosted by former network anchor and Canadian journalist Kevin Newman, with special guests former US Ambassador to Canada and his partner Bruce and Vicki Heyman, Salute to Service will highlight the extraordinary work of our volunteers and the thousands of families we’ve served in response to disasters and humanitarian crises. The event will also feature Calm in the Storm - an immersive experience that will show us the devastation brought on by severe weather events and the humanity that pulls us through.

WHO: Team Rubicon Canada is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Our veteran volunteers continue their service by leveraging their skills to assist people in their hour of need.

WHEN: Monday, October 2 at 5:30 pm EST

WHERE: 50 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, ON K1M 2K1

WHY: Salute to Service is an excellent opportunity to learn about our organization's mission, witness the remarkable efforts of our volunteers since inception, and gain insights into our present and future response capabilities. The event will bring together many of those in the disaster response space to discuss the continuum of needs and how best to align resources.