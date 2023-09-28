Stryten Energy Brings the Power to Railway Interchange 2023

Alpharetta, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, is showcasing its comprehensive product portfolio for the railway industry at Railway Interchange October 1-4 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Stryten Energy’s M-Series and E-Series railway solutions were previously offered under the GNB Industrial Power name. The division was rebranded to unify its go-to-market efforts under the Stryten Energy brand both directly and through its dealer network and service partners.

“The railway industry is the backbone of our domestic supply chain. Our team of experts brings decades of experience and understands the operating requirements of this vital industry,” said Matt Gould, Vice President, Industrial Sales and Service at Stryten Energy. “Stryten Energy is committed to providing reliable, top-performing batteries and exceptional support that help our customers keep their operations running smoothly, which is essential to moving goods and materials across our country.”

Domestic manufacturing is at the heart of Stryten Energy. Our railway power solutions are proudly made* in our plants in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Kansas City, Kansas. With a manufacturing, service and distribution network throughout North America, we are well-positioned to serve our customers’ evolving energy storage needs.

Our advanced manufacturing technology results in batteries that can withstand the most demanding conditions and provide the highest performance and battery life. Our top products include:

M-Series KDZ 501 batteries feature proven reliability and performance for excellent cranking capacity to meet the requirements of railroads, while M-Series KDZ 651 delivers the power you’ll need regardless of conditions. Both KDZ 651 and KDZ 501 are designed for 180-day watering intervals with a 16-cell tray that includes a high-impact polyethylene container and cover.

E-Series Absolyte® AGPS batteries feature valve-regulated lead-acid technology (VRLA) and environmentally friendly positive grid alloy. Superior Lead-Calcium-Tin positive grid alloy provides long life in both float and cycling applications. Absolyte AGPS is ideal for alternative energy systems, telecommunications, railroad signaling and other critical applications.

“We are proud to partner with Stryten Energy to provide best-in-class batteries powering locomotives, communications and signaling applications,” said Sid Bakker, President of Transportation Product Sales Company. “With over 37 years serving the North American rail industry, our associates are highly experienced and committed to understanding the exact requirements and needs of railroad customers.”

Visit us at RSSI Booth #2233 and RSI Booth #2712 to speak with our experts and learn more about our comprehensive product portfolio.

About Stryten Energy



Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.

About TPSC

Transportation Products Sales Company (TPSC) is the authorized sales representative for Stryten Energy railroad products. TPSC is a professional sales organization that represents top-quality products and specialized services utilized by railroads, rail transit companies and rail-industry contractors across North America. Founded in 1986, the privately-held company today has offices in 11 locations, including their headquarters near St. Louis, Missouri.

* Made in the USA with some foreign components

