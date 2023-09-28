Home Health Market - Global Industry Forecast to 2030: Market to Surpass $505 Billion, Driven by a Surging Need for Easily Accessible Healthcare Services at Home

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Health Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis by Product, Service, and Region - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Home Health Market size was valued at USD 255.62 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 277.11 billion in 2022 to USD 505.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
The global home health market is being driven by several compelling factors, including the growing aging population, a preference for cost-effective healthcare options, continuous technological advancements, and the increasing demand for personalized care. Home health services are playing a pivotal role in enhancing patient outcomes and reducing overall healthcare expenses.
One of the primary drivers boosting the global home health market is the worldwide increase in the elderly population. With the elderly demographic on the rise, there is a surging need for easily accessible healthcare services that can be administered in the comfort of one's own home.
Home health services offer a combination of convenience, personalized care, and cost-efficiency, making significant contributions to the market's rapid expansion. This trend is propelled by the desire for independent living, reduced hospitalizations, and an improved quality of life, particularly for individuals in need of long-term care or managing chronic diseases.
The global home health market is currently undergoing swift growth, primarily due to the surging demand for personalized healthcare services delivered directly to individuals' homes. This trend is further catalyzed by the aging population, ongoing technological advancements, and the preference for healthcare solutions that are cost-effective.
Consequently, the market is experiencing a proliferation of innovative home health devices, remote monitoring systems, and telehealth services. These advancements are affording individuals convenient and efficient access to medical care while alleviating the burden on traditional healthcare facilities.
Technology is set to exert a profound influence on the home health sector, with the increasing adoption of digital health devices for personal health monitoring emerging as a notable trend. Home healthcare providers are embracing big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation to revolutionize the overall consumer experience.
The utilization of big data facilitates the identification of patient patterns, ultimately enhancing treatment and diagnosis. Data analytics have proven invaluable in managing flu outbreaks by identifying relevant strains for inclusion in flu vaccines. Moreover, software solutions and platforms are now facilitating remote health monitoring, ushering in a new era of healthcare accessibility and convenience.
