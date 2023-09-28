SunCar Technology Group Inc. Announces First Half Year 2023 Results

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. (“SunCar” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SDA), a leading provider of digitalized enterprise automotive after-sales services and online auto insurance intermediation service in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues increased by 28% to $159.4 million from $124.7 million for the same period ended June 30, 2022.
  • Operating profit decreased by 81% to $1.1 million from $6.0 million for the same period ended June 30, 2022.
  • Net profit was $1.1 million, compared to net profit of $5.7 million for the same period ended June 30, 2022.
  • Net cash used in operating activities was $20.5 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $20.5 million for the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Management Commentary

Mr. Ye Zaichang, Chairman & CEO of SunCar, commented, “We are pleased to report our financial results for the first half of the year 2023. Our revenue increased by 28% to $159.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2023 as compared to the same period of last year. In the first half of 2023, we successfully executed our sustainable growth strategy and strengthened our leadership in automotive after-sales services and the online insurance market for NEV. We attributed our solid results to increased institutional partner base, expanded network and new service initiatives. In the meanwhile, we made efforts to improve operational efficiency and maintain a healthy balance sheet. Looking into the future, we plan to continuously develop strategic cooperation with leading NEV companies, expand supplier network, and invest in technology.”

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $159.4 million, representing an increase of 28% from $124.7 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Revenue from automotive after-sales service in the six months ended June 2023 increased by 10% to $98.8 million from $89.9 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Revenue from insurance intermediation service in the six months ended June 2023 increased by 63% to $47.7 million from $29.3 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Revenue from technology service in the six months ended June 2023 increased by 132% to $12.9 million from $5.5 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Operating costs and expenses in the six months ended June 2023 increased by 33% to $158.3 million from $118.7 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Integrated service cost in the six months ended June 2023 increased by 15% to $87.9 million from $76.7 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Promotional service expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 75% to $49.6 million from $28.4 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Selling expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 88% to $12.8 million from $6.8 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022

General and administrative expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased by 19% to $4.0 million from $4.9 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Research and development expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 108% to $4.0 million from $1.9 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Operating profit in the six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased by 81% to $1.1 million from $6.0 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Net profit in the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $1.1 million, compared to net profit of $5.7 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $3.4 million, compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of $2.1 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per share is $0.04 in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with basic and diluted net income per share of $0.04 in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash and cash equivalents was $38.1 million.

Net cash used in operating activities in the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $20.5 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $20.5 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Originally founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for car insurance and aftermarket services in China, the largest passenger vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates online platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of automotive services and insurance coverage options from a nationwide network of provider partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the B2B automotive after-sales services market and the online insurance market for electric vehicles. The company’s multi-tenant, cloud-based platform empowers its enterprise clients to optimally access and manage their customer database and offerings, and drivers gain access to hundreds of services from tens of thousands of independent providers in a single application.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(In U.S. Dollar thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) 
  
  December 31,  June 30,  
  2022  2023  
     (Unaudited)  
ASSETS         
Current assets         
Cash $21,200  $35,460  
Restricted cash  2,717   2,653  
Short-term investments  26,544   20,985  
Accounts receivable, net  85,619   74,593  
Prepaid expenses and other current asset  9,270   43,601  
Total current assets  145,350   177,292  
          
Non-current assets         
Long-term investment  290   276  
Software and equipment, net  18,491   15,040  
Deferred tax assets, net  13,070   12,630  
Other non-current assets  14,423   17,267  
Right-of-use assets  344   1,514  
Total non-current assets  46,618   46,727  
          
TOTAL ASSETS $191,968  $224,019  
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         
Current liabilities         
Short-term loans $74,653  $85,199  
Accounts payable  24,200   30,326  
Contract liabilities  3,569   3,870  
Tax Payable  2,042   1,749  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  4,849   4,037  
Amount due to related parties  45,564   168  
Lease liabilities  315   624  
Total current liabilities  155,192   125,973  
          
Non-current liabilities         
Lease liabilities  -   796  
Amount due to a related party  -   43,330  
Warrant liabilities  -   32  
Total non-current liabilities  -   44,158  
          
Total liabilities $155,192  $170,131  
          
Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)         
          
Shareholders’ equity         
Class A ordinary shares* (par value of US$0.0001 per share; 400,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively; 30,371,435 and 36,058,102 Class A Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively) $3  $4  
Class B Ordinary Shares* (par value of US$0.0001 per share; 100,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively; 49,628,565 and 49,628,565 Class B Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively)  5   5  
Additional paid in capital  95,764   114,084  
Accumulated deficit  (99,580)  (103,200) 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (1,476)  (1,643) 
Total SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC’s shareholders’ (deficit) equity  (5,284)  

9,250		  
Non-controlling interests  42,060   44,638  
Total equity  36,776   53,888  
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $191,968  $224,019  
          

* Shares are related to the reverse recapitalization on May 17, 2023 for the business combination and presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reverse recapitalization.

 
SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In U.S. Dollar thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
 
  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2022  2023  
       
Revenues        
Automotive after-sales service $89,851   98,813  
Insurance intermediation service  29,346   47,710  
Technology service  5,531   12,855  
Total revenues  124,728   159,378  
         
Operating costs and expenses        
Integrated service cost  (76,717)  (87,854) 
Promotional service cost  (28,363)  (49,563) 
Selling expenses  (6,802)  (12,793) 
General and administrative expenses  (4,935)  (4,020) 
Research and development expenses  (1,930)  (4,020) 
Total operating costs and expenses  (118,747)  (158,250) 
         
Operating profit  5,981   1,128  
         
Other expenses        
Financial expenses, net  (1,756)  (1,915) 
Investment income  249   323  
Other income, net  3,139   2,450  
Total other income, net  1,632   858  
         
Profit before income tax  7,613   1,986  
Income tax expense  (890)  (850) 
Income from continuing operations, net of tax  6,723   1,136  
         
Discontinued operations:        
Net loss from the operations of the discontinued operations, net of tax  (1,031)  -  
         
Net profit  5,692   1,136  
         
Net income from continuing operations  6,723   1,136  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests of continuing operations  3,568   

4,515		  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to SunCar Technology Group Inc’s ordinary shareholders  3,155   

(3,379

)		 
         
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax  (1,031)  -  
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests of discontinue operations  (1)  -  
Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to SunCar Technology Group Inc’s ordinary shareholders  (1,030)  

-		  
         
Net income (loss) attributable to SunCar Technology Group Inc’s ordinary shareholders  2,125   

(3,379

)		 
         
Net income (loss) per ordinary share from continuing operations:        
Basic and diluted $0.04  $(0.04) 
         
Net loss per ordinary share from discontinued operations:        
Basic and diluted $(0.01) $-  
         
Net income (loss) attributable to SunCar Technology Group Inc’s ordinary shareholders per ordinary share        
Basic and diluted $0.03  $(0.04) 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted income (loss) per share        
Basic and diluted  80,000,000   81,374,609  
         
Income from continuing operations before non-controlling interests $6,723  $1,136  
Loss from discontinued operation, net of tax  (1,031)  -  
Net income  5,692   1,136  
Other comprehensive loss        
Foreign currency translation difference  (2,412)  (2,614) 
Total other comprehensive loss  (2,412)  (2,614) 
         
Total comprehensive income (loss)  3,280   (1,478) 
Less: total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest  800   

2,068		  
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC’s shareholders $2,480  $

(3,546

)		 
          

Shares are related to the reverse recapitalization on May 17, 2023 for the business combination and presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reverse recapitalization.

 
SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. Dollar thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
 
  For the Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2022  2023  
    
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net profit from continuing operations $6,723  $1,136  
Net loss from discontinued operations  (1,031)  -  
         
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:        
Provision for doubtful accounts  245   (3,694) 
Depreciation and amortization  2,077
   2,840  
Amortization of right-of-use assets  -   350  
Share-based compensation of subsidiary  830   776  
Loss on disposal of software and equipment  2   -  
Change in deferred taxes  (249)  (207) 
Fair value income from short-term investments  -   (323) 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net  (13,894)  10,353  
Prepaid expenses and other current asset, net  (1,084)  (38,757) 
Accounts payable  (17,696)  7,647  
Contract liabilities  548   497  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  916   (787) 
Tax payable  (86)  (202) 
Operating lease liabilities  -   (321) 
Amount due to related parties  1,185   167  
Net cash used in operating activities of continuing operations  (20,483)  (20,525) 
Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations  (54)  -  
Total net cash used in operating activities  (20,537)  (20,525) 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchase of software and equipment  (1,082)  (577) 
Purchase short-term investment  (105)  -  
Proceeds from sale of short-term investment  -   4,784  
Purchase of other non-current assets  -   (3,310) 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of continuing operations  (1,187)  897  
Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations  (537)  -  
Total net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (1,724)  897  
         
CASH FLOWS FORM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from short-term bank loans  70,564   68,271  
Repayments of short-term bank loans  (43,942)  (53,418) 
Repurchase of non-controlling interests  (496)  -  
Proceeds from Private Placement  -   21,737  
Net cash paid on reverse recapitalization  -   (482) 
Payment for the offering cost  -   (623) 
Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations  26,126   35,485  
Net cash provided by financing activities of discontinued operations  -     
Total net cash provided by financing activities  26,126   35,485  
         
Effect of exchange rate changes  (1,463)  (1,661) 
         
Net change in cash and restricted cash  2,402   14,196  
         
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of the period $37,347  $23,917  
Cash and restricted cash, end of the period $39,749  $38,113  
         
Less: cash of discontinued operations at end of the period  -   -  
Cash and restricted cash at end of the period for continuing operations $39,749  $38,113  
         
Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets:        
Cash $36,958  $35,460  
Restricted cash $2,791  $2,653  
Total cash and restricted cash $39,749  $38,113  
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:        
Income tax paid $1,108  $1,128  
Interest expense paid $2,271  $1,704  
         
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:        
Disposal of Shengda Group  24,042   -  