Organogenesis Applauds Withdrawal of Local Coverage Determinations by Novitas, First Coast Service Options and CGS

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, applauds today’s decision by the three Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) to withdraw the final local coverage determinations (LCDs) for Skin Substitute Grafts/Cellular and/or Tissue-Based Products for the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU) and Venous Leg Ulcers (VLU) scheduled to take effect on October 1.



“We applaud the MACs and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for carefully considering stakeholder concerns regarding the LCDs’ potential negative impact and putting the needs of patients first in coming to this decision,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chair of the Board of Organogenesis. “Their action will make a difference in the lives of thousands of patients.”

“We thank all stakeholders, including physicians, patient advocacy groups, and clinical and industry associations, concerned about negative health outcomes, including prolonged treatment and serious infections which often lead to amputations and associated higher rates of mortality for their support challenging the LCDs. We also thank stakeholders concerned about the treatment disparity and health inequity impact the LCDs would have had on populations with higher rates of diabetes and comorbidities for their support,” Gillheeney concluded.

