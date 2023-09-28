Global Sex Toys Market Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2030 Featuring Key Players Adam & Eve Co., Lovehoney, The Aneros Company, and Doc Johnson Enterprise Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sex Toys - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Sex Toys Market to Reach $74.9 Billion by 2030
In the ever-evolving and expanding world of personal pleasure products, the global Sex Toys market is projected to skyrocket from a valuation of US$41.3 Billion in 2022 to an impressive US$74.9 Billion by 2030.
This market analysis reflects both recent performance and future prospects for different types of sex toys, such as adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, and other varieties. Sales channels, including online stores, specialty stores, and mass merchandisers, are also explored. The data highlights the evolving landscape of the sex toys industry, reflecting changing consumer preferences and growing acceptance of these products worldwide.
This substantial market growth is driven by changing societal attitudes towards sexual wellness and the emerging normalization of sex toy usage globally. Uncover the factors of this rising lucrative market with the comprehensive market research report at your fingertips.
Understand key growth sectors such as Adult Vibrators forecasted to reach US$33.4 Billion and Dildos segment resting at a promising 7.3% CAGR for the next eight years.
The global sex toys market has witnessed significant growth, with sales projected to continue rising from 2022 to 2030 across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
The Sex Toys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Dive into the competitive landscape with featured insights on impactful industry giants such as Adam & Eve Co., The Aneros Company, and Doc Johnson Enterprises.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Sex Toys - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Overcoming Stigma Surrounding Sexual Wellness Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Sex Toys Market
- Robustly Growing Demand for Sexual Wellness Products is a Harbinger of Good Times to Come for the Sex Toys Market: Global Market for Sexual Wellness (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028
- Sex Toys: Definition, Types & Benefits
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- COVID-19 Induced Lockdowns Brings About Positive Changes in Sexual Wellness Products Including Sex Toys
- Growing Population Drives Increased Use of Sex Toys
- A Sexually Liberated Population Bodes Well for the Sex Toys Market: World Population by Geographic Region (In Thousands): 2010-2040
- Rising Acceptance of Sex Toys as Appropriate Wedding Presents Opens a New Avenue for Sales Growth
- Annual Number of Marriages Worldwide per 1000 People for Major Countries: 2019
- Acceptance of the Growing LGBTQ Community Drives Demand for Sex Toys
- % Share of LGBTQ Community in Global Population by Type for the Year 2021
- Connected Sex Toys Rise in Prominence
- Steadily Growing Popularity of Male-centric Sex Toys to Give a Boost to Market Prospects
- Surging E-commerce Market and Shifting Consumer Behavior Sustain Online Sales of Sex Toys
- Development of Technologically Sophisticated Sex Toys and Continuous Innovation Bodes Well for Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 63 Featured)
- Bad Dragon Enterprises, Inc.
- Bijoux Indiscrets SL
- California Exotic Novelties, LLC
- Dame Products, LLC
- Doc Johnson Enterprises
- JE JOUE
- Lovehoney Group Ltd.
- Happy Birds Inc Pvt Ltd. (Imbesharam)
- Hytto Ltd. (Lovense)
- Jimmyjane
- LELO AB
- LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.
- House of Pleasures
- Kaamastra
- New York Toy Collective
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrsqga
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.