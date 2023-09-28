Global Microfinance Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: How Microfinance Can Live Up to Expectations & Unlock a Promising Narrative?

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfinance - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Microfinance Market to Reach $506 Billion by 2030



The global market for Microfinance estimated at US$200 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$506 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global microfinance market demonstrates consistent growth prospects from 2014 to 2030.The assessment delves into lending activities by both banks and non-bank entities, with a specific focus on lending to distinct business segments, including small enterprises, solo entrepreneurs, and micro-enterprises. This data underscores the evolving microfinance landscape's significance in advancing financial inclusivity and bolstering entrepreneurial ventures worldwide.

While inflation concerns and shifting demand patterns may temporarily affect corporate investments, emerging technologies are poised to alleviate these challenges. Developments in generative AI, applied AI, machine learning industrialization, next-gen software, Web3, cloud/edge computing, quantum tech, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies offer global investment opportunities.

These technologies hold substantial potential for driving growth. In the short term, both consumers and investors will encounter a mix of challenges and opportunities. However, businesses and leaders demonstrating resilience and adaptability can seize these prospects.

Banks, a key segment analyzed in this report, are expected to achieve a remarkable 13.2% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$295.5 Billion by the analysis period's conclusion. The Non-Banks segment is also set for robust growth, with an estimated 11.2% CAGR over the next eight years.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Microfinance: Holding Potential to Break the Cycle of Poverty

Microfinance Functioning

Key Principles Related to Microfinance

Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Microfinancing

Microfinance Market: Focus on Providing Access to the Unbanked and Alleviate Poverty Propels Growth

Active Borrowers of Microfinance Institutions Continue to Grow

Global Microfinance Industry: Number of Active Borrowers in Million for the Years 2010-2022

% of Rural Borrowers in Microfinance Institutions (in %) by Geographic Region for 2022

Borrower Mix in MFIs: Percentage Breakdown of Active Borrowers by Male and Female Individuals for 2022

Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Subdued Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact on the Microfinance Industry

Financial Difficulties Facing Microfinance Institutions Worldwide Due to COVID-19 Outbreak: % of Large and Smaller MFIs Facing Challenges During the Crisis Period

Competition

Microfinance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Important Growth Mechanisms for Economic Progress, Microenterprises Emerge as Vital Driver of Growth for MFIs

The Large Unbanked Population and Focus on their Financial Inclusion to Stimulate Microfinance Industry: Unbanked Population as a % of Total Population by Region for the Year 2022

Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Gender for 2022

Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked

Changing Business Landscape Drives Microenterprises to Review Strategies

How Microfinance Can Live Up to Expectations & Unlock a Promising Narrative?

Strategies to Resolve Existential Issues

Microfinance Emerges as a Powerful Tool for Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs to Access Capital

Microfinance: Providing a Level Playing Field for MSMEs

The Need for MFIs to Invest in Technology for Helping SMEs

Microfinance Industry's Growing Role in Impact Investments and Achievement of SDGs

Growing Importance of Digitalization for Traditional MFIs

High Appetite for Digital Payment & Financial Technology in Microfinance Domain

Rising Adoption of New Technologies to Push Market Growth

Increased Use of Technology in the Field of Microfinance to Benefit Customers Immensely

Mobile Payments Transform Microfinance Industry Landscape

Mobile Technology to Play a Vital Role in Expanding Reach of Microfinance

Microfinance Organizations Serving African Countries Embark Upon Offering Mobile Financial Services but Challenges Remain

Mobile Money Systems-A Saving Grace during Tough Periods

Going Digital Represents Inevitable Move for Microfinance Institutions

Microfinance Industry Leverages Big Data Analytics to Enable Financial Inclusion

Digitization Raises Data Security Concerns

Roadblocks to Adoption of Technology- A Review

Digital Technologies Shape Rural Microfinance Market

Enhancing Equity and Accessibility of Digital Microfinance for the Rural Families

Artificial Intelligence Poised to Transform the Future of Microfinance

Start-ups in Microfinance Sector Leverage AI and Other Advanced Technologies for Democratizing Access to Credit

Growing Significance of Blockchain-based Microfinance

Huge SME Financing Gap Boosts Need for Blockchain-based Microfinance Solutions

Islamic Microfinance Emerges as a Vital Tool for Poverty Alleviation in Islamic Nations

Global Islamic Finance Market by Segment (in %) for 2023E

Large Commercial Banks Venture into Microfinance Market, Presenting Opportunities and Challenges for Existing Players

Microinsurance Products: Providing Insurance Coverage to Low Income Customers

Addressing the Risks of Climate Change with Microfinance

Microfinance along with Macrofinance Holds Critical Significance in Financial Realm

Microfinance Offers Support for Problems Confronting Women Entrepreneurs

Emergence of For-Profit Microfinance Institutions Draws Criticism

Microfinance Institutions to Embrace Hybrid Model

Microfinance Providers to Collaborate with Fintechs

Key Issues Faced by Microfinance Industry

Notable Microfinance Networks: A Review

