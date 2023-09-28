Smart Communications Named to the Elite 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise Top 100

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™ , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced it was categorized as a 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 solution provider. The prestigious list features the enterprises from around the globe serving multiple industries that generate significant revenues from banking, insurance, and other financial services industries.



The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and lists the top global technology providers based on calendar year revenue from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be over $800 billion (USD) by 2026.

“With market volatility and increasing competition for wallet share, it’s never been more important for financial services institutions to deliver a hyper-personalized, digital-first customer experience. Our inclusion on the 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings reinforces our continued commitment to this sector and to the client experience,” said Leigh Segall, President of Smart Communications. “By driving ongoing innovation and technology excellence, our customers can differentiate on experience, improve efficiency and reduce compliance risks associated with account opening, onboarding, and client servicing lifecycles. We’re particularly proud of the growth we’ve had across our partner network with other leading financial services technology vendors including Salesforce, Guidewire, Pega, Broadridge, CGI, Avaloq, OneSpan and Duck Creek.”

Enterprises must enhance the customer experience to effectively meet customer needs in real time, on demand, and across every channel if they are to succeed in a highly competitive market. As the only SaaS-based platform to deliver a complete customer conversation solution within the customer communications management (CCM) industry, Smart Communications Conversation Cloud™ platform enables hundreds of the world’s largest banks, insurers and other financial services institutions to digitally transform the way they engage with customers, advisors and trading partners. Client results include growth in revenue, reduced friction, improved efficiency, and mitigating compliance risks. This innovation redefines CCM and digital forms processes and uniquely empowers companies to operate more efficiently at scale – connecting into existing technologies.

“Smart Communications has the scale to provide financial institutions with the digital solutions necessary to remain competitive in a rapidly changing and competitive marketplace, as exemplified by their placement on the IDC FinTech Rankings list in 2023,” said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC Financial Insights.

To view the list in the entirety, please visit: http://www.idc-fi.com

Visit Smart Communications website to learn more about the company’s industry and technology expertise in financial services and insurance.