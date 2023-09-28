Global Graphene Battery Industry Research Report 2023: Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017, 2022 & 2023-2028

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphene Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global graphene battery market size reached US$ 90.5 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 373.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 24.84% during 2023-2028.

The accelerating graphene battery market is emerging as a key player in future energy storage solutions, driven by the unique properties of graphene, a robust and flexible form of carbon with superior electrical and thermal conductivity. These batteries, including lithium-sulfur, lithium-ion, and lead-acid types, are increasingly favored for their enhanced performance, reduced charging time, and high-capacity energy storage capabilities.

The market is gaining traction across various sectors, including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, and electronics. Heightened environmental awareness has led to a surge in demand for electric vehicles (EVs), which frequently utilize graphene batteries. The material's attributes also make it an efficient storage platform for renewable energy sources.

Another driving factor is the growing adoption of supercapacitors, which offer longer product life, quick charging, and extended shelf life. These benefits make graphene batteries ideal for portable electronic devices that require greater flexibility and improved communication capabilities. The technology is also increasingly being used in industrial applications.

Government initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact by promoting cleaner battery solutions are expected to further stimulate market growth. Overall, the market's potential is enormous, fueled by a range of applications from EVs to portable electronics and renewable energy storage.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global graphene battery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global graphene battery market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the battery type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global graphene battery market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $90.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $373 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.6% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Cabot Corporation

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Global Graphene Group

Graphenano s.l.

Graphene Batteries AS

Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited

Nanotech Energy Inc.

XG Sciences Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Battery Type:

Lithium-ion Graphene Battery

Lithium-Sulphur Graphene Battery

Graphene Supercapacitor

Lead-acid Graphene Battery

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Electronics

Energy

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Robotics

Healthcare

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

