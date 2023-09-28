Global Very Light Jet Industry Report 2023: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2022-2028

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Very Light Jet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global very light jet market size reached US$ 5.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 8.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.45% during 2023-2028.

The very light jets market is undergoing a significant transformation, fueled by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences. Traditionally powered by conventional fuel propulsion systems, the adoption of hybrid and electric propulsion technologies is on the rise. These jets offer numerous benefits such as cost-effectiveness and fuel efficiency, making them increasingly popular in various sectors including commercial, civil, and military aviation.

One of the primary factors driving the market is the shift towards private aviation solutions, influenced by rising disposable incomes and an increasing number of high-net-worth individuals. This trend is further supported by the growth in the travel and tourism industry, leading to a surge in demand for non-scheduled charter flights.

Another contributing factor is the growing popularity of air sports, such as aerial acrobatics, and the rising application of very light jets in military reconnaissance activities. These diverse and expanding applications underscore the market's growth potential.

In summary, the very light jets market is experiencing robust growth due to technological innovations, increasing disposable incomes, and a booming travel industry. The market is also seeing expanded applications ranging from military reconnaissance to air sports, indicating a promising future with diverse opportunities for market players.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Bombardier Inc.

Cirrus Design Corporation (Aviation Industry Corporation of China)

Diamond Aircraft Industries (Wanfeng Aviation Industry Co. Ltd.)

Embraer S.A.

Honda Aircraft Company (Honda Motor Company)

Nextant Aerospace

Pilatus Air

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Ultra-Light Aircraft

Light Aircraft

Breakup by Material:

Aluminum

Composites

Others

Breakup by Propulsion:

Electric and Hybrid

Conventional Fuel

Breakup by End Use:

Civil and Commercial

Military

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

