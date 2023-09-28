North America Sodium Chlorate Market Trends Report 2023-2028: A Booming Paper and Pulp Industry Fueling Market Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Sodium Chlorate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America sodium chlorate market size reached 2.4 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2% during 2023-2028.



Sodium chlorate is extensively used for the manufacturing of chlorine dioxide, which is an essential component of the paper and pulp industry. It is also used in the production of chlorates of other metals, such as calcium chlorate for herbicides, potassium chlorate for match heads and explosives, and barium chlorate for fireworks. Other areas of usage include textile bleaching and the production of oxygen rescue breathing apparatus.



The North America sodium chlorate market is currently driven by several factors. The booming paper and pulp industry accounts for the rising consumption of sodium chloride in the region. It is used for on-site generation of chlorine dioxide, a key bleaching agent utilized in the environment friendly ECF (elemental chlorine free) chemical pulping process.

Apart from this, due to the oxidizing property of sodium chlorate, it is increasingly used for tanning and finishing of leather and manufacturing of dyes.

Therefore, growth in the leather & tanning industry is positively influencing the sodium chlorate industry in the region. In addition to this, increasing usage of sodium chlorate as a non-selective herbicide in the agriculture industry is further escalating its demand in the region.

