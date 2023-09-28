WISe.ART The Future of Philanthropy: NFTs and Empowerment Through Art

GENEVA – September 28, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, announced today that its WISe.ART Corp subsidiary it will donate the proceeds from the sale of 200 NFTs to support the Swiss Red Cross. The Red Cross Ball in Geneva, a charity event organized by the Swiss Red Cross and the Geneva Red Cross will raise funds for humanitarian projects and programmes that support disadvantaged sectors of the world’s population. This year, the Swiss Red Cross Ball will take place Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the Campus HEAD in Geneva.

In an increasingly digitalized world, the intersection of art and technology is carving a revolutionary path for philanthropy. With platforms like WISe.ART taking center stage, charities and foundations are finding novel ways to fundraise and make an impact. Esteemed organizations like Grupo Pro Arte y Cultura, ONUART, OISTE.ORG, The Red Cross, The Clinton Global Initiative, The Vatican, the UN, Flamenco for Peace, the University for Peace (UPEACE), and many more are recognizing this unique opportunity to join WISe.ART.

A Recent Success in Marbella

A compelling instance of this occurred in Marbella, where exclusive NFT artworks were auctioned to raise funds for young girls in Nepal. With each specially curated NFT sold on WISe.ART, a girl is granted two entire terms to further her higher secondary education. This innovative approach to philanthropy, embraced by artists and patrons alike, highlights how the fusion of technology and compassion can change lives. It's a testament to the belief that platforms like CryptoVerse Island, WISe.ART, and Maiti Nepal can illuminate otherwise overlooked global crises.

The Power of NFTs in Fundraising

While the concept of NFTs—Non-Fungible Tokens—might seem complex, their implications are profound. At their core, NFTs revolutionize asset ownership. They're not just a fleeting digital trend but an evolution of traditional cryptocurrency systems. Through minting, real-life assets, such as artworks, are turned into digital tokens on the blockchain, adding layers of security, value, and exclusivity.

Empowering Dreams with Digital Tools

Maiti Nepal's mission is profound yet simple: provide an education to children, empowering them to soar to greater heights. They understand that education isn't just about classrooms; it's about granting wings to dreams.

The synergy between art and technology embodied in NFTs offers an incredible tool for charities. While the blockchain ensures the security and authenticity of these digital assets, the global reach of platforms like WISe.ART ensures that compassionate individuals worldwide can contribute to noble causes.

The promise of NFTs extends beyond the dazzle of the digital realm. They have the tangible power to uplift, educate, and transform lives. With the world's most renowned institutions and artists embracing this movement, the future of philanthropy is here. And it's digital.

This platform has not only embraced the technological potential of NFTs but has also harnessed its capabilities for charitable endeavors. One notable example of this is the collaborations WISe.ART has embarked upon with globally-renowned celebrities such as Antonio Banderas and Brooke Shields.

Antonio Banderas, known for his prolific filmography, has always had a deep connection to philanthropy. Partnering with WISe.ART allowed him to blend his love for art and charity, using the power of NFTs. This collaboration reached its zenith when renowned artist Pedro Sandoval generously donated an exquisite piece of his art as an NFT to the Antonio Banderas Foundation. The power of this union, combining art, celebrity, and technology, was clearly showcased in Marbella last year. In a spectacular event, the Sandoval NFT artwork fetched a staggering 160,000 euros in just one evening, demonstrating the incredible fundraising potential that NFTs hold when amplified by celebrity endorsement and esteemed platforms like WISe.ART.

Similarly, actress and model Brooke Shields has recognized the promise of NFTs for charitable ventures. Teaming up with WISe.ART, she has been exploring innovative ways to channel the financial benefits of NFT sales into causes that resonate with her deeply.

The genius behind these collaborations lies in tapping into the unique features of NFTs: authenticity, exclusivity, and global accessibility. When combined with the immense influence of celebrities, it creates a potent mix that can drive attention and funds towards deserving causes.

Such partnerships are emblematic of the shifting paradigms in both the art world and philanthropy. Artists, foundations, celebrities, and platforms like WISe.ART are coming together to harness the digital transformation for the greater good. It's a testament to how technology, when used innovatively and ethically, can bring about tangible change in the world.

Our collaborations will grow as we are about to embark on a partnership with the organisation of the much-envied Swiss Red Cross Ball with exclusive NFTs to be sold at CHF 200 each, as of September 30th in Geneva, Switzerland. The next opportunity will be in Gstaad, a beautiful pristine mountain village in the Swiss Alps where the rich and famous gather every year. For more information contact WISe.ART.

Other meaningful partnerships have been with our artists who are also very concerned and engage about the planet and our society. Some have donated their art to worthy causes others have created collectable assets for collectors of memorabilia like IMProductions is donating 4 images of Steve Wozniak and Apple Memorabilia for the Children of Ukraine. Proceeds will to the Red Cross. Jaime Miranda-Bambarén is carving monumental Eucalyptus roots to raise awareness about extensive mining in Peru. Proceeds will go to reforestation in various endangered areas around the world. WISe.ART is super proud to be part of these commendable projects and is inviting you today to engage with them.

About WISe.ART: WISe.ART platform leverages WISeKey's strong cybersecurity expertise, digital identity technology, and the power of blockchain to offer a unique marketplace for NFTs, connecting artists, buyers, and collectors, while ensuring the provenance and authenticity of digital artworks.

Join us, and let's give every child a chance to dream big.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com



WISe.ART

Contact: Sixtine Crutchfield

Tel +41 22 594 3000

scrutchfield@wisekey.com





Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.