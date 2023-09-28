Banana Puree Market is estimated to be US$ 2.8 billion by 2032; Rising Demand for Natural and Clean Label Products to Propel Market Growth-PMI

Covina, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How big is the Banana Puree Market?

Banana Puree Market accounted for US$ 1.33 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 2.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2%.

Banana puree is a popular choice for baby food due to its natural sweetness, smooth texture, and nutritional value. It is easy to digest and provides essential vitamins and minerals. It is a common ingredient in smoothies and fruit juices, adding thickness, sweetness, and a creamy texture. It pairs well with various fruits and yogurt.

Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and minimally processed food ingredients. Further, the banana puree market is not limited to a specific region but is part of the global food industry. As food production and consumption increase worldwide, the demand for banana puree as an ingredient will grow.

Key Highlights –

In August 2023, Colombian Banana Puree Facility acquires the innovative Ripening Rooms by Thermal Technologies. The new puree rooms accept bulk bins of bananas at ambient harvest temperature and immediately reduce them to the correct temperature for gassing by eliminating field heat, in contrast to typical ripening rooms that receive palletized bananas at 14°C and bring them to the proper temperature for gassing.

Analyst View –

The banana puree market is expected to experience growth due to consumer preferences for natural and healthy ingredients, the convenience it offers in food preparation, and its versatility in various culinary applications. As the food industry continues to evolve to meet changing consumer demands, banana puree is likely to play a prominent role in providing flavor and nutrition to a wide range of products.

Market Size and Growth:

The banana puree market has experienced steady growth due to the increasing demand for natural and healthy food products.

Factors contributing to market growth include the popularity of smoothies, baby food products, and the versatility of banana puree in various culinary applications.

Attributes Details Banana Puree Market (2022) US$ 1.33Bn Banana Puree Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 2.8Bn Banana Puree Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 6.2%

Segmentation:

Based on Source , Banana Puree Market is segmented into Conventional and Organic.

, Banana Puree Market is segmented into Conventional and Organic. Based on Application , Banana Puree Market is segmented into Bakery and Snacks, Dressings and Sauce, Ice Cream and Yoghurt, Infant Food, and Others (Beverages and Cosmetics).

, Banana Puree Market is segmented into Bakery and Snacks, Dressings and Sauce, Ice Cream and Yoghurt, Infant Food, and Others (Beverages and Cosmetics). Based on Distribution Channel , Banana Puree Market is segmented into Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Conventional Stores, and Online Stores.

, Banana Puree Market is segmented into Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Conventional Stores, and Online Stores. By Region, the Banana Puree Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

What are the leading Key players in the Banana Puree Market?

The prominent players operating in the Banana Puree Market includes,

Döhler GmbH.

Nestlé S.A

Kraft Heinz Company Corp.

SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc.

Newberry International Produce Ltd.

Riviana Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Antigua Processors S.A.

Ariza B.V

Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd.

Hiltfields Ltd.

Key Drivers:

Growing awareness of the health benefits of bananas, such as potassium and dietary fiber.

Versatility in food and beverage applications.

Questions answered in this report:

What are the key market trends and market dynamics? Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share? What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries? What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?

