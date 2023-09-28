Blockchain Interoperability Market worth $1.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.2%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Blockchain Interoperability Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.3 billion in 2023 to USD 1.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for Interoperability blockchain protocol (IBC) driven by its ability to enhance blockchain technology’s growth and efficiency, dApps development, rise in demand for cross-chain asset transfers, and the need to adhere to regulatory compliance and standardization in the industry are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

Blockchain Interoperability Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Demand for IBC to enhance growth and efficiency of blockchain technology Development in dApps Growing demand for cross-chain asset transfers Regulatory compliance and standards

Restraints:

Technical challenges Scalability issues

Opportunities:

Enhanced collaboration and ecosystem development Interconnected IoT New market exploration and cross-border transactions

List of Key Players in Blockchain Interoperability Market:

Oracle (US)

R3 (US)

GAVS Technologies (US)

LeewayHertz (US)

Ontology (Singapore)

Inery (Singapore)

Fusion Foundation (Singapore)

Quant Network (UK)

Band Protocol (Thailand)

LiquidApps (Israel)

The Blockchain Interoperability Market shows promising growth potential driven by enhanced collaboration and ecosystem development, interconnected IoT, and exploration of new markets and cross-border transactions. These factors contribute to adopting blockchain technology, enabling seamless integration, secure data sharing, and expanding industry opportunities.

Trend: The Development of Standards

A significant trend in blockchain interoperability is the development of standards. Standards are being developed to help ensure that different blockchains can interoperate seamlessly. One of the essential standards for blockchain interoperability is the Interoperable Blockchain Protocol (IBC), which allows for the secure and reliable transfer of data and assets between different blockchains. The Cosmos ecosystem is currently developing it. Standards development is a critical step toward achieving true interoperability between blockchains. Due to these standards, it is easier for developers to build applications working across multiple blockchains. This will help drive the adoption of blockchain technology and create new opportunities for businesses and users.

Trend: The Rise of Hybrid Solutions

One of the most promising trends in blockchain interoperability is the rise of hybrid solutions. Hybrid solutions combine different approaches to interoperability, such as bridges, sidechains, and connectors. This allows for greater flexibility and scalability than any single approach.

Bridges: Bridges are a hybrid solution that allows the transfer of assets between different blockchains. Bridges work by creating a two-way peg between the two blockchains. This means that the value of assets on one blockchain is always equivalent to the value of support on the other.

Sidechains: Sidechains are another type of hybrid solution. Sidechains are separate blockchains that are connected to a main blockchain. Sidechains can perform specific tasks like running DeFi applications or storing data.

Connectors: Connectors are a hybrid solution that allows for data communication between blockchains. Connectors work by creating a secure channel between the two blockchains. This provides for exchanging data, such as transaction or smart contract data.

The rise of hybrid solutions is a positive development for blockchain interoperability. Hybrid solutions offer greater flexibility and scalability than any single approach. This makes them well-suited for a wide range of use cases.

By solution, the cross-chain bridging solution segment accounts for a larger market size.

The solution segment consists of cross-chain bridging, blockchain interoperability APIs, federated or consortium blockchains, and others (atomic swaps and blockchain oracle), of which the cross-chain bridging segment accounts for a larger market size due to its ability to enhance interoperability between different blockchain networks. These solutions provide bridges that enable seamless communication and asset transfer, overcoming the challenges of siloed blockchains. Additionally, by connecting disparate networks, cross-chain bridging solutions promote collaboration, interoperability, and data exchange, driving the adoption of blockchain technology across various industries. Moreover, the demand for these solutions is fueled by the need for seamless asset transfers, decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, and cross-border transactions, making it the largest segment in the Blockchain Interoperability Market.

By application, the digital assets/NFTs segment accounts for the highest CAGR.

The application segment is further sub-segmented into dApps, digital assets/NFTs, cross-chain trading & exchange, and cross-chain messaging & data sharing. The digital assets/NFTs segment in the Blockchain Interoperability Market is projected to have the highest CAGR due to the increasing demand for seamless cross-platform asset transfers and the need for interconnected NFT ecosystems. Interoperability allows NFT creators and collectors to access a broader range of platforms and communities, expanding their reach and increasing liquidity. Integrating NFTs with DeFi applications further drives the demand for interoperability, enhancing the utility and value of digital assets in the DeFi space. Thus, these factors contribute to the significant growth potential of the digital assets/NFTs application segment in the Blockchain Interoperability Market.

Opportunity: Enhanced collaboration and ecosystem development

Blockchain interoperability offers a substantial opportunity to bolster collaboration and cultivate ecosystem development within the blockchain industry. By facilitating seamless connectivity between diverse blockchain platforms, interoperability fosters collaborative efforts among developers, projects, and communities. This collaboration paves the way for cross-chain decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts leveraging multiple blockchains’ unique strengths and features. Such endeavors promote innovation, unlock novel use cases, and usher in complex, interconnected solutions across various networks. Developers and entrepreneurs access a broader range of capabilities, resources, and user bases across multiple blockchain ecosystems through interoperability. This collaborative synergy propels the industry forward, fueling scalability improvements, novel applications, and increased adoption of blockchain technology. Furthermore, interoperability streamlines the exchange of assets, data, and services, creating a more inclusive and interconnected ecosystem where participants can seamlessly transact and interact across multiple platforms. Overall, enhanced collaboration and ecosystem development through blockchain interoperability drives collective progress, nurture innovation, and contributes to the blockchain industry’s maturity and growth.

