Evoque Announces Recipients of Q2 Channel Accelerate Partner Awards

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque , a leading provider of comprehensive colocation, connectivity, and custom-built infrastructure solutions, this month announced the recipients of the Evoque Q2 Channel Accelerate Partner Awards. The recipients — Bridgepointe Technologies and Geri-Tel — were awarded for their excellence as channel partners in generating revenue and leads.



“Since the creation of our channel partner program three years ago, we have assembled a portfolio of professional, technical and committed channel partners,” said Monica Walton, Evoque’s senior vice president of Channel. “We quadrupled our sales ratio from channel year over year and this is attributed to our channel community, our executive leadership team and our industry-leading post-sale support. We couldn't be more excited with this result and want to thank Bridgepointe and Geri-Tel for their continued endorsement, confidence and support.”

The companies were chosen mainly for having closed the largest monthly recurring revenue (MRR) in the quarter, as well as for their prowess in closing new logo business and generating leads. Bridgepointe is a repeat Accelerate Award winner and continues its trend of winning new logos. Geri-Tel and another channel partner jointly closed a large deal to support an AI customer with unique needs, underscoring a colocation market trend for AI companies looking to capitalize on space and boosting Evoque’s channel performance for the quarter.

“Our channel partners have been pivotal in amplifying our reach and expanding our impact,” said Chris Conley, CRO of Evoque. “We deeply value this synergy and are dedicated to nurturing these partnerships for collective growth and success."

Evoque provides companies with a unified offering of colocation, connectivity, and build-to-suit developments. The company consistently delivers reliable, mission-critical data center facilities, engineering and technology solutions that empower enterprises to excel. Its team of industry experts delivers comprehensive data center and hybrid cloud solutions with strategic expertise, responsiveness, agility and speed.

About Evoque

Headquartered in Dallas, Evoque™ specializes in delivering a comprehensive suite of colocation and data center services. Prioritizing connectivity, security, and redundancy, Evoque is at the forefront of meeting the rigorous demands of today's digital transformation efforts. Catering to a diverse clientele, ranging from mid-sized enterprises to large web-scale businesses, Evoque not only ensures compliance with industry regulations but also guarantees unmatched uptime. Discover more at https://www.evoquedcs.com .