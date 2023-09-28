Wanbo Professor X series officially launched，$300 Cost-effective projectors

Shenzhen, China, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 25th September 2023, Wanbo officially released the new products of the Professor X series. Continuing the exploration and breakthroughs in the appearance of X in the past, Wanbo in the Professor X series of X2 to bring a new colour scheme deep sea blue; in the user experience further, the whole system of autofocus, auto-correction, and Wanbo so far the strongest camera sensor combination, to bring so far S the strongest intelligent algorithms, 1-3 seconds of fast focusing, intelligent correction; at the same time, equipped with a high-concentration light transmittance all-glass lens At the same time, it is equipped with a high concentration light transmittance all-glass lens, high-performance chip, low blue light eye protection in all directions and in place.





Wanbo X5 is Wanbo's highest brightness to date, with 1100 ANSI, Wanbo X5 also increased for the first time 90% of the professional film-grade colour gamut, clarity and colour embodiment of a significant increase of 20-50%, while upgrading the intelligent algorithms once again, intelligent obstacle avoidance and one-key into the screen, reforming the projection experience. Equipped with the latest generation of Wifi 6 technology, smooth play without lag, once again refreshing the technology height of the LCD projector

During the research and development process, Wanbo overcame many challenges, strict quality control, each machine has to go through 1000+ autofocus tests, 300+ machine performance tests, professional base strength test (the whole machine dropped upright), 12,000+ interface plugging test, 60 ℃ high temperature test ....





Wanbo Professor X series also focuses on users' eye health, with multiple hardware and software eye protection modes combining to protect users' eyesight in all aspects. Hardware-level low blue light, harmful blue light reduced to 6.5 per cent

Classic Aesthetics Newly Upgraded

The newly upgraded X2 inherits the appearance of X1, which broke people's perception of projectors with strong market advantages such as high cost performance, high performance, etc. The X2 upgraded intelligent algorithms and brightness on the basis of X1, and improved noise and other issues.





It is reported that Wanbo will be linked with Geekbuying for the first time, the first price of $300, like the user can through the Wanbo Brand Online Store and Geekbuying to buy, limited time $15 discount code (only Wanbo Brand Online Store use): Wanbo_X5_1001

X2 will also be available globally in Q4





Wanbo

It's an intelligent and innovative brand of Shenzhen Wanbo Technology Co., Ltd, which Incorporated in 2016 with the coreorientation of product appearance design and excellent user experience, committing to the development of DLP and single LCD projectors, who is a high-tech company integrated with R&D / design and research, manufacturing, sales and service for projectors.





Brand Guarantee After-sale Worry-free

Wanbo Brand flagship shop supports global shipping, one year warranty, 1V1 technical support, 24 hours fast response.

