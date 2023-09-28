Para Virtualization Gains Traction in the Global Server Virtualization Software Market, Offering Efficient Resource Utilization

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Server Virtualization Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Server Virtualization Software market is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated value of US$8.3 billion in 2022, projected to reach approximately US$13.8 billion by 2030.

This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Server virtualization software is a technology that allows multiple virtual servers to run on a single physical server, optimizing server utilization, reducing hardware costs, and enhancing overall IT efficiency.

Segmentation by Virtualization Type

Para Virtualization : This segment is expected to record a CAGR of 6.7%, reaching a market size of US$4.4 billion by 2030. Para virtualization offers efficient resource utilization and is particularly useful in environments where full virtualization is not possible.

: This segment is expected to record a CAGR of 6.7%, reaching a market size of US$4.4 billion by 2030. Para virtualization offers efficient resource utilization and is particularly useful in environments where full virtualization is not possible. Full Virtualization: The full virtualization segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% for the next eight years. Full virtualization provides complete isolation between virtual machines, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.

Regional Market Insights

United States : The U.S. Server Virtualization Software market was estimated at US$2.8 billion in 2022, reflecting the country's advanced IT infrastructure and the adoption of virtualization technologies in various industries.

: The U.S. Server Virtualization Software market was estimated at US$2.8 billion in 2022, reflecting the country's advanced IT infrastructure and the adoption of virtualization technologies in various industries. China : China is forecasted to experience robust growth in the Server Virtualization Software market, with a projected market size of US$1.4 billion by 2030. The country's expanding IT sector and digital transformation initiatives contribute to this growth.

: China is forecasted to experience robust growth in the Server Virtualization Software market, with a projected market size of US$1.4 billion by 2030. The country's expanding IT sector and digital transformation initiatives contribute to this growth. Japan : Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, driven by the need for efficient data center management and server consolidation.

: Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, driven by the need for efficient data center management and server consolidation. Canada : Canada's market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, benefiting from the adoption of virtualization solutions in both public and private sectors.

: Canada's market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, benefiting from the adoption of virtualization solutions in both public and private sectors. Germany: In Europe, Germany is anticipated to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR, reflecting the country's focus on IT modernization and cloud computing.

Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the global Server Virtualization Software market include:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Google LLC

Broadcom Inc.

Accenture PLC

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Capgemini SE

Egenera, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

ConnectIT Networks

HVE ConneXions

DXC Technology Company

Conclusion

The global Server Virtualization Software market is witnessing substantial growth as organizations across industries seek to optimize their IT infrastructure and reduce operational costs. Para virtualization and full virtualization technologies offer flexibility and efficiency, driving adoption worldwide.

The United States, China, Japan, Canada, and Germany are key markets contributing to this growth. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on cloud computing, data center consolidation, and digital transformation initiatives further accelerates the demand for server virtualization software.

Key players in the industry are continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of businesses, ensuring that they can harness the benefits of virtualization for improved resource utilization and scalability. This dynamic market presents opportunities for both established and emerging players to provide innovative solutions and gain a competitive edge.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Virtualization and Virtualization Software: A Review

World Virtualization Software Market by Technology (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization

Server Virtualization

Development of the Server Virtualization Market

Rising Uptake and Software Maintenance Revenues Help Server Virtualization Software Market Post Decent Growth

Market Drivers & Restraints

North America to Retain Commanding Position in Server Virtualization Software Market

World Server Virtualization Software Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Server Virtualization Software Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Focus on Sophisticated Features Catalyzes Server Virtualization Software Market

Recent Market Activity

Server Virtualization Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Server Virtualization: An Important Cog in the IT Wheel

Cost Benefits from Server Consolidation Drive the Business Case for Server Virtualization

Server Virtualization: Enabling Green IT Strategy

Energy Consumption in Server Rooms: Comparison of Power Consumption (in %) for IT Equipment, Air Conditioning and Distribution Losses

Changing ICT Landscape to Influence Server Virtualization Software Market

Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2011 through 2019

Proliferation of Cloud and OS Technologies Drive Server Virtualization

Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022

Status of Serverless Computing, Containers, and Modern Applications

Data Center Virtualization Trends

Select Innovations in Server Virtualization Space

Challenges Facing the Server Virtualization Software Market

Server Virtualization: Technology Overview

Virtualization Technology: A Background Study

An Introduction to Server Virtualization Software

Future of Server Virtualization Software

Server Virtualization Approaches

Virtual Server

Key Steps in Implementation of Server Virtualization

Key Benefits Package

Disadvantages of Virtualization

Backup Issues

Data Recovery

