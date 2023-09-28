Global Food Service Disposables Market Set to Reach $96.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Changing Food Habits and Convenience Trends

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Service Disposables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Food Service Disposables was estimated at approximately US$58.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach around US$96.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Food service disposables refer to a wide range of products used in the foodservice industry that are designed for one-time use and disposal after serving food or beverages.

Segmentation by Product Type

Plates Segment : This segment is projected to record a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period and reach a market size of US$34.4 billion by 2030. Disposable plates are widely used in various foodservice establishments, including restaurants, fast-food outlets, and catering services.

: This segment is projected to record a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period and reach a market size of US$34.4 billion by 2030. Disposable plates are widely used in various foodservice establishments, including restaurants, fast-food outlets, and catering services. Cups & Glasses Segment: The cups and glasses segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the next eight years. Disposable cups and glasses are commonly used for serving beverages such as soft drinks, coffee, and water in the foodservice industry.

Regional Market Insights

United States : The Food Service Disposables market in the United States was estimated at US$15.6 billion in 2022. The U.S. market is expected to continue growing, driven by the widespread use of disposable foodservice products in the country's extensive restaurant and fast-food chains.

: The Food Service Disposables market in the United States was estimated at US$15.6 billion in 2022. The U.S. market is expected to continue growing, driven by the widespread use of disposable foodservice products in the country's extensive restaurant and fast-food chains. China : China is forecasted to experience significant growth in the Food Service Disposables market, with a projected market size of US$18.3 billion by 2030. This growth is supported by the country's expanding foodservice industry and the adoption of disposable products.

: China is forecasted to experience significant growth in the Food Service Disposables market, with a projected market size of US$18.3 billion by 2030. This growth is supported by the country's expanding foodservice industry and the adoption of disposable products. Japan : Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for convenience in foodservice establishments.

: Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for convenience in foodservice establishments. Canada : Canada's Food Service Disposables market is also set to grow, with a forecasted CAGR of 6.2%. The country's diverse food culture and the presence of various foodservice outlets contribute to the demand for disposable products.

: Canada's Food Service Disposables market is also set to grow, with a forecasted CAGR of 6.2%. The country's diverse food culture and the presence of various foodservice outlets contribute to the demand for disposable products. Germany: In Europe, Germany is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.6%. The country's well-established foodservice sector and eco-friendly disposable product options are driving market growth.

Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the global Food Service Disposables market include:

Amcor PLC

Champion Products Corp

Ball Corporation

Cascades, Inc.

Fabri-Kal Corporation

Dart Container Corporation

Abena A/S

Genpak LLC

Bunzl PLC

gategroup

Anchor Packaging, Inc.

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Berry Global, Inc.

Dongguan City Luheng Papers Company Ltd.

Freshening Holdings (S) Pte., Ltd.

Conclusion

The global Food Service Disposables market is expected to witness steady growth, driven by the convenience and hygiene benefits associated with disposable foodservice products. Disposable plates, cups, and glasses are commonly used in various foodservice establishments, and their demand is expected to remain strong. The United States, China, Japan, Canada, and Germany are among the key markets contributing to this growth. The market also offers opportunities for eco-friendly and sustainable disposable products, reflecting changing consumer preferences. This growth presents opportunities for both established players and new entrants in the industry.

