Molten Ventures VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
NAV and Portfolio Update
28 September 2023


Molten Ventures VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value of the Company at 31 July 2023 was 50.9p per share.

The unaudited Balance Sheet of the Company at 31 July 2023 is as follows:

  £’000
Investments 
Venture capital investments88,351
Current assets 
Debtors561
Cash at Bank5,091
Money Market Fund investments30,000
 35,652
Creditors: amounts due less than one year(133)
Net current assets35,519
Net Assets123,870
  
Capital & Reserves 
Called up share capital12,169
Capital redemption reserve32
Share premium25,445
Special reserve64,228
Capital reserve - unrealised25,598
Capital reserve - realised(1,217)
Revenue reserve(2,385)
Total shareholders' funds123,870


The unaudited investment portfolio at 31 July 2023 is summarised as follows:

   Total% by
   Unrealisedvalue of
 Cost Value Gain/(Loss)Net assets
 £’000£’000£’000 
Thought Machine Group Limited2,40010,3007,9008.3%
Endomagnetics Limited2,1478,6356,4887.0%
Form3 UK Limited1,4206,6065,1865.3%
Focal Point Positioning Limited3,3005,5612,2614.5%
River Lane Research Limited2,6614,1131,4533.3%
Global Satellite Health Limited4,0894,105163.3%
IESO Digital Health Limited3,5673,8783113.1%
Evonetix Limited2,9993,3833832.7%
Morressier GmbH3,1623,162-2.5%
Expanding Circle Ltd2,9312,931-2.4%
Juliand Digital Limited2,4392,439-2.0%
Apperio Limited1,5972,0524551.7%
Impulse Innovations Limited2,0791,953(126)1.6%
Hadean Supercomputing Limited1,7751,9381631.6%
Worldr Technologies Limited1,6971,697-1.4%
Other Molten Ventures Investments20,60013,505(7,097)10.9%
     
Legacy Elderstreet Investments    
Fords Packaging Top Co Ltd2,4335,8673,4344.7%
Access Intelligence PLC2,5864,4881,9013.6%
Macranet Limited1,1871,187-1.0%
Cashfac plc2605252650.4%
Other legacy investments4,43726(4,411)0.0%
     
Cash at bank and in hand and other net current assets 35,519 28.7%
   - 
Total69,766123,87018,582100.0%


Unquoted investments are valued at their valuation from the most recent valuation exercise being as at 31 March 2023 or calibrated to the price of recent investment if the investment was made post 31 March 2023. Quoted investments are valued at bid price as at 31 July 2023.