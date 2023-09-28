Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic System Industry Research Report 2023-2030 - AI Innovations Transform Sleep Disorder Diagnosis in Booming Market

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Apnea Diagnostic System Market, By Product Type, By End User, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global sleep apnea diagnostic system market is projected to reach a value of $18.5 billion by 2030 from $10.7 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%

The global sleep apnea diagnostic system market is gaining traction, driven by the escalating prevalence of sleep apnea and its potentially serious health consequences. Factors such as lifestyle changes and population growth have heightened the urgency for effective diagnostic methods and treatment solutions. Home sleep tests, which have seen significant advancements, now play a critical role in diagnosing sleep disorders.

A recent milestone in the market is the U.S. FDA's clearance of Sunrise's second-generation at-home sleep apnea test. This test utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) for diagnosing obstructive sleep apnea and other sleep-related breathing issues. What sets the Sunrise team apart is their innovative use of Mandibular Jaw Movements (MJM) as a bio-signal for measuring sleep quality, a method researched for decades but now incorporated into a cutting-edge device.

These advancements, along with continued R&D and regulatory approvals, indicate a burgeoning market ripe with opportunities. Whether it's the adoption of AI in diagnostic tools or the growth of home-based testing solutions, the market is clearly evolving at a fast pace, presenting numerous avenues for expansion and investment.

The report aims to provide detailed insights into these emerging market trends across various segments, pinpointing potential revenue opportunities. By understanding the market dynamics and competitive strategies employed by key players, stakeholders can make well-informed decisions that align with current trends in health technology convergence.

For organizations looking to invest or expand in this promising market, keeping an eye on advancements in AI-powered diagnostics, home sleep tests, and regulatory approvals will be crucial for shaping pro-market strategies.

