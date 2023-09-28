Spinal Implant Market is estimated to be US$ 19.9 billion by 2032; Growing Prevalence of Spinal Illnesses and emergence of New Age Spine Implant to Boost the Market Growth – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction:

Spinal implants are instruments used during a spinal surgery to help support fusion, stabilization, and maintaining the strength in spine. Spinal cord stimulators, screws, cages, rods, plates and hooks are some examples of Spinal Implant.

Rapidly growing population across globe and adoption of unhealthy lifestyle has become major contribution in target market growth. Adoption of sedentary lifestyle coupled with growing back pain disorders in an individual has further facilitated the demand for market growth. Furthermore, rising geriatric population across globe, increased obesity among older people and advancement in medical treatment is anticipated to increase the demand for Spinal Implant market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In October 2022, Kalamazoo medical technology company Stryker launched new spinal implant for spinal fusion surgery. The new ‘Monterey AL Interbody System’ is made with porous & solid structures and designed for anterior lumbar inter-body fusion surgery to stabilize a painful motion segment in lower back caused by spondylolisthesis.

Analyst View:

Growing prevalence of spinal illnesses and emergence of new age spine implant has provided lucrative opportunities in target market growth. The continuous progression in the development of new devices and technologies in implant have provided lucrative opportunities in Spinal Implant market growth.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Implant Type - Fusion Implant, Non-Fusion Implants, and Bone Grafts

By Application- Posterior Spine Fusion, Posterolateral Gutter Fusion, Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion, Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion, Anterior Spine Fusion, Anterior Lumbar Fusion, and Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion

By End-Users - Hospitals, Orthopedic Centers, And Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

Stryker Corporation

Benvenue Medical Inc.

Zimmer Inc.

CareFusion Corporation

Alphatec Spine Inc.

NuVasive Inc.

Medtronic plc

Globus Medical Inc.

Orthofix International N.V.

Key questions of Spinal Implant Market:

Who are the major companies operating in the spinal implant market?

What is the market share of these companies, and what strategies are they employing to maintain or expand their market presence?

What are the current trends in spinal implant design and technology?

Are there emerging materials or technologies that could disrupt the market?

What is the patient demographic profile driving demand for spinal implants?

How are factors like an aging population affecting the market, given the prevalence of spinal conditions in older individuals?

