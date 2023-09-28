Global Phase Transfer Catalyst (PTC) Market Size to Reach USD 2037.7 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Phase Transfer Catalyst (PTC) market size was USD 1,217.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption for green chemistry in organic synthesis is a key factors driving market revenue growth. A PTC is a type of heterogeneous catalysis that allows a reactant to migrate from one phase to another while the reaction is taking place. This catalyst acts as a detergent, allowing salts to be dissolved into the organic phase. PTC catalyst products are widely used by the healthcare sector for a range of processes, including production of pharmaceutical drugs and activation of pharmaceutical chemicals.

In addition, these catalysts are used in the agrochemical sector to create a wide range of products such as soil conditioners, insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, and herbicides. Industrial catalysts that are available at reasonable prices and advances in chemical synthesis technology, which reduce the requirement for phase transfer catalysts, have an impact on the market. Moreover, need for ecologically secure, naturally occurring, and cutting-edge catalysts that do not need chemicals was developing, which increased the invention of phase transfer catalyst, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

However, availability of low-cost industrial catalysts is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. The PTC substitutes that are easily available and less expensive than other PTC materials include tetrabutylammonium bromide, tetrabutylammonium hydrogen sulfate, tetrabutylammonium fluoride trihydrate, and tetrabutylammonium chloride.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1217.6 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 5.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 2037.7 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, end-use and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Central Drug House (P) Ltd, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Volant-Chem Corp., SACHEM Inc., PAT IMPEX, Pacific Organics Private Limited, Evonik Industries AG Ottokemi, and Solvay Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Phase Transfer Catalyst (PTC) Market is fairly consolidated with few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the global Phase Transfer Catalyst (PTC) market report are:

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Volant-Chem Corp.

SACHEM Inc.

PAT IMPEX

Pacific Organics Private Limited

Evonik Industries AG

Ottokemi

Solvay

Strategic Development

On 8 February, 2022, SC Johnson Professional released a new, simple-to-measure and squeeze-and-pour bottle for its ammonium salt-based quaternary disinfectant cleaner. This solution eliminates odors, disinfects, and cleans in a single labor-saving process, and the packaging format makes it simple to measure for dilution in a bucket, automatic scrubber, or spray bottle.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The phosphonium salts segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global PTC market during the forecast period. This is because phosphonium salts are versatile reagents used in the production of organic molecules and can go through a number of chemical procedures. These salts may perform Wittig reactions, which convert ketones and aldehydes into alkenes, as well as quaternization procedures to produce various phosphonium derivatives.

The pharmaceutical segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global PTC market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of PTC in the pharmaceutical industry to manipulate reactants with various solubilities more effectively in several synthetic routes. PTCs make it possible to move reactants between inert phases (such aqueous and organic), which makes it easier to synthesize these intricate molecules. Modern drug Research & Development (R&D) frequently involves the synthesis of complex compounds with complicated architectures. In several of these synthetic methods, PTC can be utilized to more efficiently manipulate reactants with different solubilities.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global PTC market during the forecast period. This is due to major players in North America focusing on new technological advancements for PTCs in the region. The need for PTC is continuously rising since these are employed in various sectors, including cosmetics, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Phase Transfer Catalyst (PTC) market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Phosphonium Salts Cryptands Ammonium Salts Crown Ethers

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Agrochemicals Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



