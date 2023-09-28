IoT in Oil and Gas Market; Rising Operational Efficiency and Remote Monitoring to Fuel the Market Growth-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil & gas industries are witnessing unparalleled digital transformation which is driven by adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) technology. Growing adoption of digital technology across globe has provided lucrative opportunities in target market growth. Wide applications of IoT in oil and gas industries to empower its businesses with automated processes, decrease cost by analyzing and collecting data to identify areas of improvement with increased productivity has fruitful the demand for market growth.

Another major benefits of IoT adoption in oil and gas industries such as improved environmental monitoring, advanced analytics, improved operational efficiency, reduced maintenance cost, smart inventory management, hazard management, smart inventory management and better decision making is further anticipated to increase the demand for IoT in Oil and Gas market growth over the forecast period.

Major players

The prominent player operating in the IoT in Oil and Gas market includes,

ABB Ltd.

C3 IoT

Cisco Systems

Equinor

General Electric

Microsoft Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell.

Key Market Insights from the report:

By industry stream, in 2016, upstream segment held a major share in terms of an IoT oil & gas market among other types. Growth in the use of new technologies during the drilling and exploration phase such as 3D seismic technologies and hydraulic manufacturing among others has boosted the segment growth.

By solution, the global market is segmented into sensing systems, communication, cloud and edge computing, and data management

By application, the global market is segmented into fleet and asset management, preventive maintenance, pipeline monitoring, security management, and others

By region, in 2016, North America dominated the global IoT oil & gas market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is mainly attributed due to growth in a production rate of shale oil and tight oil, among others. A recent announcement for expansion of offshore shipping and pipelines to transport oil is projected to boost the midway market in the U.S.

Analyst View:

The shift towards the use of IoT in the oil and gas industry has been stimulated owing to lowering the cost of the sensors and the increasing availability of the wireless network. Also, the need for increased operational efficiency and scarcity of skilled labor is expected to boost the growth of the IoT in Oil and Gas market growth.

Key Components and Applications of the IoT in Oil and Gas Market:

Sensors and Data Collection: IoT systems use various sensors (e.g., pressure, temperature, vibration) to collect data from equipment, pipelines, and facilities. Data Analytics: Advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms are applied to the collected data for predictive maintenance, equipment optimization, and anomaly detection. Remote Monitoring: Real-time monitoring of oil wells, pipelines, and offshore platforms enables early detection of leaks, equipment failures, and safety hazards. Asset Management: IoT systems help track and manage valuable assets, such as drilling rigs, pumps, and vehicles, optimizing their utilization and reducing downtime. Environmental Monitoring: Monitoring and managing environmental parameters, such as emissions and soil quality, to ensure compliance with environmental regulations. Supply Chain Management: Tracking and monitoring the movement of goods and materials in the oil and gas supply chain to improve logistics and reduce costs. Worker Safety: Wearable IoT devices and sensors enhance worker safety by monitoring conditions and providing real-time alerts in hazardous environments.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Cost Optimization: The oil and gas industry faces pressure to reduce operating costs, making IoT an attractive solution for optimizing asset performance and operational efficiency. Predictive Maintenance: Predictive maintenance powered by IoT can minimize unplanned downtime and extend the lifespan of critical equipment. Safety and Compliance: IoT technologies help oil and gas companies adhere to stringent safety and environmental regulations, reducing incidents and penalties. Energy Efficiency: Monitoring energy consumption and optimizing processes can lead to substantial energy savings, a critical consideration for sustainability. Digital Twin Technology: The development of digital twins, virtual representations of physical assets and processes, enhances decision-making and simulation capabilities. Rising Data Integration: Integration of IoT data with other systems, such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS), improves overall operational visibility.

