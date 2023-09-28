Bocana Resources Corp. Completes Approximately 500 metres of Diamond Drill Testing at the Escala Project in Bolivia

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bocana Resources Corp. (TSXV: BOCA) (Frankfurt: VC1) ("Bocana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the first two of nine proposed diamond drill holes on the Escala area concession in south-west Bolivia. The Company's inaugural drilling of both NQ and HQ size cores is expected to take another three weeks to complete the proposed 2,000 metre program.

Lithologies Observed



The two completed holes tested the southern flank of a large, induced polarization chargeability anomaly that is interpolated to be related to a mineralized near surface porphyry system called Cerro Galapagos. Hydrothermal and intrusion breccias hosted within a dacitic porphyry have been observed. Fracture controlled sulphides, mainly pyrite and minor arsenopyrites as well as magnetite, have also been noted.

Core Sampling Protocols

All drill core samples will be collected under the supervision of Company employees. Drill cores are transported from the drill platform to the camp’s logging facility where it will be geotechnically and geologically logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples will then be bagged, sealed, and numbered in order to maintain a chain of custody. Company employees will also insert blank, duplicate and a certified standard sample in each batch of twenty samples prior to transportation from the Escala area camp to the ALS Bolivia Ltda. ("ALS") laboratory site in Oruro, Bolivia. ALS will provide Bocana with sample preparation and analysis services at its ISO/IEC 17025 accredited facilities. The ALS unit in Oruro is ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025:2005 accredited and ALS has the only laboratory in South America that has a high number of analytical methods accredited by ISO IEC 17025; the ALS laboratory also has the sample preparation stage included in this accreditation.

“We are pleased to have to have the first two cores completed. If the drilling continues at this pace, we would estimate completion of this portion of phase I to be within the next three to four weeks,” commented Timothy J. Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Bocana.

Qualified Person

Mr. Lorne Warner, P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Warner has approved the scientific and technical information included in this news release for dissemination.

About Bocana Resources Corp.

Bocana is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. Bocana, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Huiracocha International Service SRL, holds a 100% working interest in the mineral properties known as the Escala area concessions located at the Department of Potosi, Sud Lipez Province, Bolivia as awarded by Comibol.

Contact Information

For more information on Bocana, visit: https://bocanaresources.com.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Timothy J. Turner – Chief Executive Officer

info@bocanaresources.com

