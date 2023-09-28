The Food Encapsulation Market Size Is Expected To Reach $50.6 Billion By 2027, With Rising Demand For Functional Foods As Per The Business Research Company's Food Encapsulation Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Food Encapsulation Global Market Report 2023, the global food encapsulation market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by technological advancements and a rising demand for fortified and functional foods. The market has witnessed significant expansion, with the global food encapsulation market size increasing from $36.64 billion in 2022 to $39.18 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth trend is expected to continue, propelling the market to an estimated $50.68 billion by 2027, with a projected CAGR of 6.6%.



Fortified and Functional Foods Fuel Market Growth

One of the key drivers behind this remarkable growth is the increasing demand for fortified and functional foods. The food encapsulation market benefits from the widespread use of these products, as they provide added nutrients and healthy ingredients to consumers.

For instance, in 2020, Nestle, a Switzerland-based food and beverage processing company, delivered a staggering 196.6 billion fortified servings of food and beverages through popular brands such as Bear Brand, Cerevita, and Maggi. This underscores the importance of fortified and functional foods in driving the growth of the food encapsulation market.

Key Players and Technological Advancements

Leading players in the food encapsulation market include Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Royal DSM, FrieslandCampina, Kerry, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise, Balchem Inc., Firmenich SA, Advanced Bionutrition Corp, Aveka, Lycored, Encpasys LLC, Blue California, FrieslandCampina, Kievit, Coating Place Inc., Vitablend, Clextral, Tastetech, and Givaudan. Technological advancement is a prominent trend in the industry, with companies focused on developing innovative solutions to gain a competitive edge.

For example, in February 2022, Givaudan, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of food and flavors, introduced PrimeLock+, a groundbreaking fat encapsulation technology that reduces 30% of calories and 75% of the fat content in meat substitutes. This innovation in fat encapsulation not only offers improved authenticity and flavor stabilization but also enables the creation of tastier, lower-fat, plant-based products like burgers, sausages, and meatballs, enhancing the overall eating experience.

Regional Insights

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the food encapsulation market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the food encapsulation market analysis report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation

The global food encapsulation market is segmented into four key categories:

By Technology: Micro Encapsulation, Nano Encapsulation, Hybrid Technology, Macro Encapsulation By Shell Material: Polysaccharides, Proteins, Lipids, Emulsifiers, Other Shell Materials By Core Phase: Minerals, Organic Acids, Vitamins, Enzymes, Probiotics, Additives, Essential Oils, Prebiotics, Other Substances By Application: Dietary Supplements, Functional Food Products, Bakery Products, Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy Products, Other Applications

Food Encapsulation Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the food encapsulation market size, food encapsulation market segments, food encapsulation market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

