Global Smart Beds and Surfaces Market Size to Reach USD 3.58 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart beds and surfaces market size was USD 2.55 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of smart beds in the healthcare sector is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Smart beds are integrated with innovative technological features that enhance user’s comfort while providing health benefits. These features include sleep tracking, automatic mattress adjustment, climate control anti-snoring feature, and smart home connectivity. Hospital beds are most commonly utilized within healthcare settings.

Patients occupy these beds for extended periods, underscoring the importance for hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities to ensure the quality and comfort of these beds to facilitate patients' swift recuperation. Smart beds are integrated with Electronic Health Records (EHR) or Electronic Medical Records (EMR), housing a comprehensive range of medical data, encompassing personal details such as body temperature, weight, heart rate, oxygen levels, blood metrics, and crucial health indicators, along with medication records, laboratory test outcomes, allergies, immunization records, and a multitude of other pertinent information.



However, high price of smart beds and low awareness regarding benefits of smart beds are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Most smart beds have a price range of USD 3,000–10,000. Ordinary beds are adopted more frequently than smart beds as a result of this significant price difference. In addition, many consumers from developing nations in Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are unaware about main benefits of smart beds over conventional ones.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.55 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 3.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 3.58 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application, sales channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Paramount Bed Co., Ltd, Arjo AB, Sleep Number Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Ascion, LLC, IOF srl, Vista Medical Ltd., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, ReST, and Joerns Healthcare LLC. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global smart beds and surfaces market is consolidated, with few medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new smart beds. Some major players included in the global smart beds and surfaces market report are:

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.

Arjo AB

Sleep Number Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Ascion, LLC

IOF srl

Vista Medical Ltd.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

ReST

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Strategic Development

In December 2022, Duroflex s introduced the 'Duroflex Wave Plus,' a highly functional, adjustable smart bed designed to improve one's sleep experience. The new Duroflex Wave Plus has multiple sleep modes to deliver a deeply calm and enhanced sleep experience. With the press of a Remote button or the use of a Mobile App, this bed helps one unwind and ease into slumber. The luxury bed also has three massage modes and two memory presets, allowing users to tailor their resting position to their specific demands.

In October 2020, Stryker, a global leader in medical technology, has announced the global introduction of ProCuity, the industry's first and only totally wireless hospital bed. This intelligent bed was created to assist in reducing in-hospital patient falls at all acuity levels, improving nursing workflow efficiencies and safety, and lowering hospital expenses.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The automatic segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global smart beds and surfaces market in 2022. This is because automatic smart bed allows the bed to adjust its settings and functions automatically based on various inputs such as user preferences, real-time data, or preset routines. People who are unable to move or do simple motions on their own can restore their confidence and independence by using an automatic hospital bed. Smart mattresses have been a source of innovation in the mattress industry in recent years, which can change their settings automatically during the night. For example, the bed can modify hardness or temperature without disturbing the sleep by using sensor data and algorithms. These automatic modifications aid in getting a good night's sleep.

The healthcare segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global smart beds and surfaces market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing number of hospitals investing in high-tech beds to safeguard their patients' safety and comfort during extended hospital stays. Modern hospitals place a high value on providing a comfortable environment for the patient by placing them in a comfortable room that improves their movement and provide high-performance smart bed systems. Smart hospital beds are one of the advanced technologies deployed in hospitals and medical centers throughout the Gulf countries and the Middle East region, as these have played an important role in increasing their efficiency and improving the level of services provided. These beds also assist medical personnel and healthcare providers in performing the tasks entrusted to them to the best of their abilities, thereby contributing to a reduction in the percentage of medical errors in hospitals.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global smart beds and surfaces market over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing awareness about sleep health and integration of smart technology.. Several sleep-related ailments widespread in the U.S. are rising individual demand for high-quality sleep habits.

In August 2021, Hi-Interiors officially launched its HiAm futuristic bed, the brand's second-generation hibed that retains the design of the four-poster bed while including nearly all of its ’big brother‘ HiCan's electronic superpowers. Through its products, the company employs technology to improve wellness, entertainment, and health.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart beds and surfaces market on the basis of type, application, sales channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Manual Semi-Automatic Automatic



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Healthcare Hospitality Residential Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Supermarket/Hypermarket Online Stores Specialty Stores Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



