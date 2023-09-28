Solvent Evaporation Market to Reach $1.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

New Castle, Delaware, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Solvent Evaporation Market by Product Type (Rotary Evaporators, Centrifugal Evaporators, and Others), and End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Research and Academic Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”. According to the report, the global solvent evaporation market valued for $0.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $1.0 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase demand for pure samples in various end-user markets, availability of various capacity evaporator systems and growing focus on green and sustainable solutions are the factors that drive the growth of the global solvent evaporation market. However, high manufacturing and product cost is hampering the solvent evaporation market growth. On the contrary, growth in demand for laboratory automation is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the solvent evaporation market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $0.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $1.0 billion CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 218 Segments covered Type, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for pure samples in the end-user markets



Availability of various capacity evaporator systems



Growing focus on green and sustainable solutions Opportunities Growth in demand for laboratory automation Restraints High manufacturing and product cost

The rotary evaporator segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on type, the rotary evaporator segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global solvent evaporation market revenue, and is anticipated to register highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to its widespread use in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and chemical research.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global solvent evaporation market revenue owing to increase in demand for drug development, drug manufacturing, and advanced therapies. However, research and academic institutes segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period owing to increase in investments in research studies, the need for improved analytical methods, and the exploration of new materials and compounds.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global solvent evaporation market revenue, owing to a strong presence of pharmaceutical industry, advanced research capabilities, and stringent regulatory standards. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, advancements in research and development, and increase in demand for high-quality products.

Leading Market Players:

Pope Scientific Inc.

Biotage

Labconco Corporation

ATS Corporation

Steroglass S.r.l.

BioChromato

Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd.

Organomation

Heidolph Instruments Gmbh and Co. KG

BÜCHI Labortechnik AG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global solvent evaporation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, product launch, expansion, and rebranding, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

