[First Copy Free] Mexico E-commerce Market to Set Stunning Growth From 2023 to 2030 – a Latest Market Report and Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexico E-commerce Market was valued at US$ 21.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 12.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Over the years, internet penetration in Mexico has steadily increased. As more people obtain internet connection, the potential client base for e-commerce enterprises grows. Mexico has a young population, with a sizable proportion of tech-savvy millennials and Generation Z. This age group is more at ease with internet buying and digital payments.

The introduction of safe online payment systems and digital wallets in Mexico has simplified online purchasing for customers. These technologies promote online buying by providing convenience and security.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Mexico E-commerce market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, transaction and geography/regions (including Northern Mexico, Southern Mexico, Eastern Mexico, and Central Mexico) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the Mexico E-commerce market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Mexico E-commerce market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the largest market share was held by home appliances. The shift towards online shopping, which provides convenience, is driving the home appliances sector.

On the basis of transaction, the highest market share was held by business-to-business transactions. B2B e-commerce refers to commercial transactions between businesses that involve the exchange of goods, services, or information over digital platforms, and it is becoming increasingly popular for a variety of compelling reasons.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 21.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 49.3 billion Growth Rate 12.3% Key Market Drivers Improved development of secure online payment

Growing internet penetration

Improvements in logistics and delivery services Companies Profiled Amazon Mexico

MercadoLibre Mexico

Walmart de México y Centroamérica

Linio Mexico

Liverpool

Coppel

Elektra

Home Depot Mexico

Best Buy Mexico

Soriana, Office Depot Mexico

Dafiti Mexico

Costco Mexico, Superama

Chedraui, Google Shopping Mexico

Sears Mexico

Falabella Mexico

Farmacias del Ahorro

Elektra Bodega

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Mexico E-commerce market include,

In September 2021, Amazon.com Inc. announced a successful collaboration with Tegut to include a new delivery area and is now allowing prime members in the Kassel area to order groceries and everyday items online from a local Tegut branch, with approximately 10,000 available Tegut products including chilled, fresh, and frozen goods, organic products, regional and sustainable food and beverages, pet food, and drugstore items.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Mexico E-commerce market growth include Amazon Mexico, MercadoLibre Mexico, Walmart de México y Centroamérica, Linio Mexico, Liverpool, Coppel, Elektra, Home Depot Mexico, Best Buy Mexico, Soriana, Office Depot Mexico, Dafiti Mexico, Costco Mexico, Superama, Chedraui, Google Shopping Mexico, Sears Mexico, Falabella Mexico, Farmacias del Ahorro, and Elektra Bodega, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Mexico E-commerce market based on type, transaction and region

Mexico E-commerce Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Home appliances Apparel, Footwear and Accessories Books Cosmetics Groceries Others

Mexico E-commerce Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Transaction Business-to-Consumer Business-to-Business Consumer-to-Consumer Others

Mexico E-commerce Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Mexico E-commerce Market Northern Mexico Southern Mexico Eastern Mexico Central Mexico



Key Questions Answered in the E-commerce Report:

What will be the market value of the Mexico E-commerce market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Mexico E-commerce market?

What are the market drivers of the Mexico E-commerce market?

What are the key trends in the Mexico E-commerce market?

Which is the leading region in the Mexico E-commerce market?

What are the major companies operating in the Mexico E-commerce market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Mexico E-commerce market?

