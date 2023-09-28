Toll Brothers Opens New Active-Adult Collection in Downingtown, Chester County, Pennsylvania

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of a new collection of carriage-style townhomes at its 55+ active-adult master-planned community Preserve at Marsh Creek in Pennsylvania. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center located at 5 Fetters Boulevard in Downingtown.



Located in picturesque Chester County, Preserve at Marsh Creek - Carriage Collection offers 105 home sites with stunning views. Home buyers will be able to choose from eight exquisite home designs ranging from 2,180 to 2,351+ square feet, each offering first-floor primary bedroom suites. The carriage-style townhomes are built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. The master-planned community features an exclusive clubhouse and resort-style amenities including an outdoor pool, fitness center and yoga room, recreational courts, community walking trails, and more.





“As the leading luxury home builder for active-adults, we are excited to extend more home choices for 55+ residents looking for an active lifestyle and low-maintenance living,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania and Delaware. “The new carriage-style floor plans are an exquisite mix of form and function with first-floor primary bedrooms, flexible living spaces, open lofts, and areas for storage.”

Toll Brothers gives home buyers the opportunity to personalize their dream home by choosing hardwood flooring, designer lighting, kitchen cabinetry and counters, interior moldings, security, home automation, and more at the brand-new flagship Toll Brothers Design Studio located in Fort Washington.





Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Marsh Creek State Park, Eagle Village Shops, King of Prussia Mall and Town Center at King of Prussia, as well as Philadelphia’s sporting arenas, stadiums, and more.

Major highways including Routes 100 and 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are easily accessible from Preserve at Marsh Creek - Carriage Collection, offering homeowners convenient access to Philadelphia, New Jersey beaches, Pocono Mountains, and New York City.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Chester County area included West Chester Crossing. Anfield at Malvern is coming soon.

For more information, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/Pennsylvania.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

