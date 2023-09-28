Playtika Holding Corp. Completes Strategic Acquisition of Innplay Labs, Further Strengthening Its Mobile Gaming Portfolio with Popular “Animals & Coins”

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK), a mobile games pioneer and interactive entertainment leader, has completed the acquisition of Innplay Labs, a mobile gaming studio in Israel and home to the highly rated “Animals & Coins.” This milestone marks Playtika’s second strategic acquisition this quarter, with the previous acquisition of Youda Games’ card game portfolio from Azerion closing in late August.



The acquisition of Innplay Labs further demonstrates Playtika’s commitment to strategic expansion of its mobile gaming portfolio. Innplay Labs brings a promising growth opportunity in the Luck Battle genre to Playtika’s ecosystem and will strive to continue delivering outstanding gaming experiences to players worldwide.

“Since our founding and through our track record of optimizing high-growth potential IP, like ‘Animals & Coins,’ Playtika has built a reputation for completing strategic acquisitions that deliver value to shareholders,” said Craig Abrahams, President and Chief Financial Officer of Playtika. “This acquisition of Innplay Labs strengthens our position as a mobile games leader and is a testament to our commitment to investing in Israel as a global technology and innovation hub.”

About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

