Global Cholera Vaccine Market Size is Poised to Surpass USD 155.62 Million by 2032 with a 10% CAGR

Newark, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 60 million in 2022 global cholera vaccine market will reach USD 155.62 million in 2032. The chronic poverty prevalent in South Africa and parts of the Asian continent, with lack of access to clean drinking water and food and unhygienic living conditions, have led to an increasing number of preventable cholera infections. The climate crisis has brought unprecedented environmental changes that have increased the risk of cholera outbreaks. According to research, there are between 20,000-140,000 cholera-related deaths worldwide each year. The infection population is estimated to be around 1.3-4.0 million. Over the past few years, the number of cholera cases reported to WHO has remained high and is increasing yearly. Preventing cholera requires a holistic and multifaceted approach to vaccination, improving accessibility to clean drinking water, nutritious food, and sanitized surroundings. Therefore, many cholera cases worldwide need proactive vaccination drives to protect the population.



Key Insight of the Global Cholera Vaccine Market



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



A large majority of the population in Southeast Asian countries lives in poverty and lacks access to food and clean water, which makes cholera a common disease there. The market will benefit from the government's growing investment in research and development to provide domestic vaccines. The region's established pharmaceutical companies and manufacturing capabilities will boost vaccine production and fuel market expansion in the area.



In 2022, the Dukoral segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and revenue of 24 million.



In 2022, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 59% and revenue of 35.40 million.



Advancement in market



March 2023 - Health officials will hold a significant cholera vaccination campaign in Mozambique in Quelimane, a severely damaged city from Cyclone Freddy. The two-week vaccine campaign aims to reduce the number of cholera cases due to the unprecedented storm. Long-lasting Cyclone Freddy passed across Mozambique, causing major damage to Quelimane, killing 19 people overall and forcing 50,000 others into temporary accommodation. Everyone in the city will be immunized as a precaution. According to a recent press release from UNICEF, more than 10,000 cholera cases had been documented in Mozambique as of March, more than tripling case numbers since early February. The delivery of 1.7 million doses of the cholera vaccine to Mozambique for the campaign was acquired and sent by UNICEF.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The frequency of cholera outbreaks is rising.



The world's underdeveloped countries are plagued by extreme poverty, a lack of access to clean water and food, unsanitary living conditions, and poor healthcare. All of these circumstances are favourable for contagious illnesses like cholera. Following a natural disaster like floods, cholera outbreaks have occurred on the African continent numerous times. Because of inadequate medical facilities or healthcare, many problems result in deaths that may have been avoided. International organizations emphasized the significance of containing these epidemics and averting mortality by vaccination. As a result of increasing research, development, production, distribution, and administration of cholera vaccines in these hotspots across continents, there has been increased worldwide cooperation. The importance of reaching the sustainable development objective of universal health is that The need to immunize the entire world against illnesses like cholera is being driven by the increased emphasis on reaching the sustainable development goals of health for all. As a result, the focus on enhancing immunization immunization has increased due to the rising prevalence of cholera outbreaks in developing nations, which will fuel the expansion of the worldwide cholera vaccine market.



Restraints: The high expenses of development.



It takes years of research to develop a vaccination against any disease. Following the research, a sample vaccination is created, which is then put through several steps of studies, trials, and testing to determine its ideal efficacy, safety, and viability. Given the possible impact these vaccinations may have on human health, the efficacy is then confirmed by appropriate regulatory bodies through a thorough and time-consuming process. The lengthy, expensive process that a vaccine goes through, from creation to production to certification, takes a lot of time and resources. Therefore, high development costs result in high retail prices for vaccinations, making them inaccessible for the bulk of the population if not provided free of charge or at a reduced price through government facilities. As a result, the market's expansion will be constrained by the high development costs.



Opportunities: The rising levels of invention, research, and development.



Due to the increased cholera prevalence and rising demand for cholera vaccines, there is an urgent need to create novel ways to produce, distribute, and administer cholera vaccines swiftly. Market participants and international organizations are working together to address the supply-demand gap due to the shortage of vaccine manufacturing capacity. The partnerships and collaborations will result in better products, vaccines, manufacturing procedures, and supply-chain systems that guarantee the last-mile distribution of high-quality vaccines worldwide. Therefore, the market's expansion during the projected period will be driven by the rising research, development, and innovation levels made possible via partnerships and collaborations.



Challenges: The shortage of vaccines.



The demand for cholera vaccines far outweighs the supply of them. Given the limited number of vaccines produced by a few market players, the restrictive manufacturing ability exacerbates the demand-supply mismatch. The pace at which the cholera infections are increasing is anticipated to further intensify with the climate change crisis, and the supply side cannot match the increase in demand, which will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global cholera vaccine market are:



• Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

• Sanofi

• Eubiologics Co., Ltd.

• Astellas Pharma, Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline LLC

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck and Co. Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



• Dukoral

• Vaxchora

• Shanchol

• Euvichol and Euvichol-Plus

• Others



By End-User



• Hospitals and Clinics

• Research and Academic Laboratories

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



