Experience Rick partners with UVS Games to Elevate the My Hero Academia CCG Experience with #RumbleRama!

New York, NY, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevating the Online MHA CCG Experience

To bring even more excitement to the MHA CCG community, Experience Rick is collaborating with UVS Games, the creators of the My Hero Academia CCG. Together, they're introducing thrilling opportunities for players to engage in epic battles, forge new friendships, and flourish in the vibrant world of My Hero Academia.

A Community for All Heroes

Whether you're a battle-hardened MHA CCG veteran or just starting a heroic journey, #RumbleRama promises something extraordinary for everyone. ExperienceRick and UVS Games are creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where players of all skill levels can come together to enjoy the game.

The Ultimate Online Tournaments

These MHA CCG tournaments are designed to entertain and engage players It's all about having fun, regardless of your skill level. Join our welcoming community and let’s play #RumbleRama.

The events will be created on the UniVersus Gaming Network (UGN). Make sure to create an account so you can register. Signing up to the UGN site will allow players to earn redemption points when playing at events.

#RumbleRama Events are held online on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 10:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM PST

A Glimpse of What's to Come

10/5/23 - PSC (IRL) @ Fandomie (Hosted by ExperienceRick)

4009 Winder Hwy, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

Link To Register - https://play.mhacardgame.com/event/4J5RVQED5P

10/5/23 - Thursday (Sealed Event) @ 10:30 PM EST - https://play.mhacardgame.com/event/4JQ9LYW7QJ

