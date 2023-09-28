SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Key Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention KeyCorp ("Key") (NYSE: KEY) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 27, 2020 and June 9, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Key, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/key-class-action-submission-form/?prid=49679&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Key includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Key downplayed concerns with its liquidity while overstating the effectiveness of its long-term liquidity strategy; (ii) Key overstated its projected net interest income (“NII”) for the second quarter and full year of 2023, as well as related positive NII drivers, while downplaying negative NII drivers; (iii) as a result, Key was likely to negatively revise its previously issued NII guidance; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Key’s business, financial results, and reputation; and (v) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 3, 2023

Aggrieved Key investors only have until October 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com