Global Orthodontics Market Size is Anticipated to Acquire USD 25.93 Billion by 2032 Growing at a CAGR of 10%

Newark, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 10 billion in 2022 global orthodontics market will reach USD 25.93 billion in 2032. The prevalence of malocclusion globally is around 55%. The percentage for different regions varies, with Africa having a prevalence rate of 81% while Asia witnessing a rate of around 45%. The occurrence isn't very much in line with gender, race, or ethnicity. It affects equally across regions and populations. With the growing accessibility of orthodontics, the demand for malocclusion treatments will increase, driving the market's growth during the forecast period.



Key Insight of the Global Orthodontics Market



North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The market will expand due to the rising demand for aesthetic procedures that realign teeth and the jaw to improve facial symmetry. The population's high level of disposable income will support this trend. The market will do well because of the region's broad orthodontist practice and well-established healthcare infrastructure, which makes them easily accessible to patients. Given the growing concern over appearance, the market will grow due to the rising demand for adult braces. The area's growth in the orthodontics market will be fueled by several manufacturers who produce tools and supplies for the industry.



The product type segment is divided into instruments and supplies. In 2022, the supplies segment dominated the market with the largest share of 52% and revenue of 5.20 billion.



The age group segment is divided into adults and children. In 2022, the children segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and revenue of 5.50 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into dentist and orthodontist practices, hospitals and others. In 2022, the dentist and orthodontist practices segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53% and revenue of 5.30 billion.



Advancement in market



July 2023 - The Indian Orthodontic Society and the Department of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics at S.R.M. Kattankulathur Dental College and Hospital jointly organized a three-day National Typodont Workshop. The workshop featured 34 dental colleges from all around India. For orthodontic Postgraduate students, the programme includes lectures, practical training sessions, and demonstrations of various orthodontic operations and techniques. The workshop's main topic was the fundamentals of orthodontics. It included wire bending techniques, such as making loops and archwires, and M.B.T. Technique, Roth Philosophy, Begg and Self-Ligating devices for bracket insertion. A total of 30 lecturers from across the nation offered their expertise to aspiring Orthodontic Postgraduate students. The workshop was well-received by the attendees, who welcomed the chance to hear from subject-matter specialists and obtain first-hand knowledge of the newest developments in orthodontics.



Market Dynamics



Driver: the rising need for orthodontic treatment.



The market will expand due to the rising incidence and prevalence of malocclusion. In addition, there has been a rise in demand for adult braces due to the increased focus on facial symmetry and physical beauty brought on by the influence of social media. Given the seamless appearance that clear braces and Invisalign treatments offer during the treatment phase, adults are now more at ease with orthodontics. The availability of orthodontic clinics has increased due to their expanding presence. The industry is expanding due to the advent of E.M.I. plans and other simple, reasonable payment methods that have increased the client base.



Restraints: The high price of orthodontic treatment.



Depending on the patient's condition, the orthodontic treatments ranged from a few months to a few years. It calls for the employment of various expensive tools and materials. If not covered by insurance, the price of the testing, operations, drugs, and other related charges are substantial. The lack of publicly funded orthodontic practices leads to pricy private clinics. As a result, the market's expansion will be hampered by orthodontics' high price.



Opportunities: the use of cutting-edge technology in orthodontics.



The market is predicted to develop faster during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of cutting-edge technology to advance orthodontics in recent years. For instance, using A.I. to examine the structure, picture mapping to visualize the entire therapeutic process, and visual depiction of the patient's face changes can all help healthcare providers prepare effectively. Such technologies will benefit future orthodontic treatments, providing attractive market expansion potential.



Challenges: The risks associated with long-term orthodontic treatments.



Although orthodontics is fairly safe, certain practices on the user's part can lead to some negative effects. For instance, increased risk of plaque accumulation, gingivitis, etc., can also cause excessive stretching and may lead to weakening of the roots of the teeth. This may result in problems like a deeper pocket, recession, or even the possibility of bone loss. These risks contribute to the alienation of prospective patients and challenge the market’s growth.



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



