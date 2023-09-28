Cheese Sauce Market is estimated to be US$ 2218.38 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheese Sauce also called as Mornay sauce that consists of milk, cheese, roux made of flour & butter and seasonings and thus, used as a dip for vegetables and chips. They are also used as a topping for variety of dishes such as roasted potatoes, sandwiches, casseroles, egg, pasta, soup, meat & fish dishes.

Growing consumption of dairy products for proteins and calcium by an individual across globe have provided lucrative opportunities in target market growth. Growing urbanization and change in lifestyle coupled with rising demand for fast-food and cheese-based products have become another major factor in driving market growth.

The Cheese Sauce market is accounted for US$ 1438.39 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2218.38 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5%. The global Cheese Sauce market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, and region.

Key developments in the Cheese Sauce Market:

Growing demand for vegan cheese sauces. Clean Label Trend: Preference for natural, additive-free sauces.

Preference for natural, additive-free sauces. Global Flavor Influence: Diverse international flavors in cheese sauces.

Diverse international flavors in cheese sauces. Convenience Packaging: Single-serve and easy-squeeze options.

Single-serve and easy-squeeze options. Healthier Choices: Lower sodium, lower-fat, and functional ingredients.

Lower sodium, lower-fat, and functional ingredients. Artisanal Options: Premium, handcrafted cheese sauces.

Market Size in 2020 USD 1438.39 Million. Market Size in 2030 USD 2218.38 Million. CAGR 4.5% (2020-2030) Forecast Period 2020-2030 Base Year 2020 Number of Pages 174 Segment Covered By Product (Nacho Cheese Sauce, Jalapeno Cheese Sauce, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, and Food service) Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Key Highlights:

In May 2022, IFFCO launched new ‘Noor Cheddar Cheese Sauce’ which has provided an ultimate solution for all cheesy cravings. The cheese sauce is made with best ingredients that offers rich & creamy texture for tacos, Nachos, pasta and burgers. The ‘Noor Cheddar Cheese Sauce’ has also won ‘Product of the Year 2022’ in GCC region.

Cheese Sauce Market Regional Outlook:

The cheese sauce market's regional outlook can vary significantly based on local preferences, culinary traditions, and economic factors. Here's a brief overview of the regional outlook for the cheese sauce market:

North America: Well-established market with a preference for traditional and gourmet cheese sauces, including plant-based options. Europe: Strong cheese sauce traditions, with Western Europe emphasizing premium varieties and Eastern Europe seeing growth in consumption. Asia-Pacific: Increasing popularity in countries like China, Japan, and India, driven by fast food and fusion cuisine trends.

Analyst View:

Growing demand for cheese-based food products owing to its nutritional content such as vitamins, minerals, proteins and calcium has fruitful the demand for target market growth. Further, increasing number of processed food manufacturers due to high consumption of ready-to-eat foods is anticipated to increase the demand for Cheese Sauce market growth over the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:

The key players operating the global Cheese Sauce market involves Gehl Foods, LLC, Knorr, Conagra Brands, Inc., Unilever N.V., Kraft Foods Group, Inc., AFP advanced food products LLC, Bay Valley Foods, LLC, Nestlé S.A., The Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company Limited, and Kerry Group, PLC.

Conclusion:

The cheese sauce market is evolving with a focus on cleaner, healthier options and regional variations to cater to local tastes. Plant-based alternatives are gaining popularity, while convenience packaging and e-commerce are facilitating market growth. The market continues to adapt to changing consumer preferences and cultural influences worldwide.

