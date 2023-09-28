Revature Awarded for Innovative Talent Enablement Programs and Industry Leadership

RESTON, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revature , a leading tech talent enablement firm, today announced that it has received recognition from key industry award programs for its innovative talent enablement programs and industry leadership.



“Our team is devoted to transforming the way tech talent works, and our efforts empower our customers to build sustainable, more diverse talent pipelines while simultaneously creating career opportunities in technology for candidates from all different backgrounds,” said Ashwin Bharath, CEO and co-founder of Revature. “It is very rewarding to have these prestigious organizations recognize the innovation and impact our team continues to achieve.”

Revature Industry Award Recognitions

The TITAN Human Resources (HR) Awards honors world class HR teams and individuals for their work executed across their organization. In the 2023 TITAN Human Resources Awards, Revature was recognized as a winner in the Best Learning & Development Strategy category.

The American Business Awards honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals across the United States. Revature was recognized as a bronze winner in the Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion category.

The Bulldog PR Awards recognizes the most outstanding PR and communications campaigns and extraordinary individual and agency contributions from 2023. Revature was recognized as a silver winner in the Best Newsjacking Campaign category for its joint campaign with REQ, a digital marketing and public relations agency, to educate the market on the opportunity gap in tech and how emerging tech talent can kick start their careers in the industry.

Revature Executive Award Recognitions

Bharath was named one of the Washington, D.C. area’s top entrepreneurs and founders in Washingtonian’s 2023 Tech Titans . Published annually, the Washingtonian list recognizes the 225 most innovative and important people in the district’s tech scene right now.

Bharath was also named a bronze winner in the Best Entrepreneur in Business Services category by the American Business Awards . These awards honor the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals across the United States.

The DCA Live Awards honor the most dynamic professionals in the Washington, D.C. region's legal, association & nonprofit, entrepreneur, federal tech, real estate, and corporate communities. Revature VP & Head of Human Resources Carol Baxter was named a winner in the 2023 DCA Live HR Leadership Awards .

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the country, honoring chief information officers and chief information security officers who demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. In the 2023 ORBIE Awards, Revature SVP of Technology Sean Regunath was named a finalist in the Capital CIO of the year category.

Diversity Journal’s Women Worth Watching in Leadership Award honors the dynamic women who are using their talents and influence to enhance the workplace and change the world. Revature SVP of Customer Success & Delivery Vidya Shankaran was named a winner in the 2023 Women Worth Watching in Leadership awards.

To learn more about Revature and its award-winning talent enablement programs,

About Revature

Revature is a leading talent enablement organization and the talent development partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies, government organizations and top systems integrators. Since its founding, Revature has trained over 12,000 software engineers in the United States & Canada in 55 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities, and deployed them to blue chip companies throughout these regions.