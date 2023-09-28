BakeCamp LA: Three Cookie Tasting Festivals Across Los Angeles to Celebrate Local Bakers and Support Paw Works October 7, 14 and 22

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.A.’s best cookie bakers will unite to celebrate National Cookie Month (October) during three BakeCamp LA cookie-tasting festivals at iconic locations across the city:



Saturday, October 7 th at Hollywood 1 st Presbyterian Church (1760 N. Gower St.)

at Hollywood 1 Presbyterian Church (1760 N. Gower St.) Saturday, October 14 th at Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club (901 Haverford Ave.)

at Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club (901 Haverford Ave.) Sunday, October 22nd at Valley Relics Museum (7900 Balboa Blvd.)





BakeCamp helps support Paw Works – the nonprofit rescue that works with local shelters and has found permanent homes for more than 15,000 abandoned animals since 2014.

Each BakeCamp event will feature more than 50 local pro and amateur bakers under one roof competing to be crowned “LA’s Favorite Cookie Baker” (as voted on by attendees and a panel of judges -- see list below). The top amateur baker will also win a collaboration with SoCal-based TheCravory.com to create a custom cookie and sell it nationwide.

Attendees will step into a cookie wonderland where they can savor an extraordinary range of flavors – from classics such as Dark Chocolate Chunk and Birthday Cake Funfetti to adventurous combinations like Barbenheimer Macarons. There will be something for everyone, including dog-friendly “bark bites” to take home to canine cookie lovers. While BakeCamp is for humans, each event will include a Paw Works “Barkery” (i.e., puppy pen) with rescue animals to remind cookie lovers that every tasty bite helps save a life.

BakeCamp is produced by Los Angeles-based BakeSpace.com – the Webby-honored food social network and recipe swap launched in 2006.

BakeSpace.com Founder (and BakeCamp Chief Cookie Curator) Babette Pepaj said, “Cookies bring people together and we’re bringing together L.A.’s best cookie bakers to celebrate National Cookie Month while supporting a great cause. With three events spread across town, we’re taking BakeCamp directly to the community.”

Pepaj added that bakers will range from LA’s most prominent artisan cookie makers to home bakers with recipes handed down through generations. “Attendees will meet fellow cookie lovers and be able to compare notes directly with the bakers behind each recipe,” she added.

In keeping with BakeCamp’s mission, all three venues are run by nonprofit organizations devoted to serving the local community. BakeCamp is proud to support their efforts.

Each BakeCamp event will offer two tasting sessions, from 10 AM – 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM – 4 PM. General admission tickets are $45 (includes 15 cookies), while a kids’ Mini Cookie Lover’s Pass is $15 (includes 5 cookies).

More information and tickets for each event are available at BakeCamp.org and on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/bakecamp-los-angeles-2023-1896499).

A limited number of spots are also still available for amateur and pro bakers who want to participate. Bakers can sign up at BakeCamp.org.

BakeCamp Judges:

Neil Saavedra, Host, KFI’s The Fork Report - @forkreporter

Sarah J. Gim, Founder, The Delicious Life (and Tastespotting) - @TheDelicious

Kiano Moju, Founder, Jikoni Studios (formerly Buzzfeed Tasty Producer) - @kianomoju

Steven Chavez, Founder, LatinoFoodie.com - @latinofoodie

Catherine McCord, Founder, Weelicious.com - @weelicious











About National Cookie Month

National Cookie Month in October is a celebration of one of the most beloved sweet treats. It's a time to come together, share delicious cookies, and embrace the warmth and comfort these treats bring to our lives. #NationalCookieMonth

