Fresh Food Market is estimated to be US$ 202.00 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh food refers to food products that are in their natural state or minimally processed, typically characterized by their short shelf life and the absence of chemical preservatives. Fresh food includes a wide variety of items such as fruits, vegetables, meats, seafood, dairy products, and bakery goods that have not undergone significant processing or preservation techniques like canning or freezing.

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing health and wellness, leading to a greater demand for fresh, unprocessed foods. Fresh fruits and vegetables, in particular, are seen as essential components of a balanced diet, contributing to Fresh Food Market growth. There is a growing awareness of the environmental impact of food production and transportation.

Report Scope:

Market Size in 2020 USD 123.4 Billion. Market Size in 2030 USD 202.00 Billion. CAGR 5.1% (2020-2030) Forecast Period 2020-2030 Base Year 2020 Number of Pages 178 Segment Covered By Type (Fresh Fish, and Seafood), By Application (Supermarkets, Open Markets, Fish Shops, Hypermarkets, and Other) Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Key Highlights:

In May 2023, iD Fresh Food launched Frozen Fruit Blend in the UAE market. At iD Fresh Food, the business is always looking for novel, sensible solutions to meet customer needs. UAE is iD Fresh's second-largest market after India, and it generates close to 30% of the company's total income, according to the company. As it continues its strategic expansion in the Middle East, iD hopes to boost the brand's positioning through the launch of this new item.

Fresh Food Market Dynamics:

The fresh food market is subject to a dynamic interplay of factors that continually shape its landscape. Consumer preferences wield a substantial influence, with a discernible shift toward healthier, minimally processed options driven by an increased awareness of nutrition and well-being. Sustainability is another pivotal force, as environmental concerns prompt both consumers and businesses to seek eco-friendly practices, including reducing food waste and adopting responsible sourcing methods. Technology plays a transformative role, with e-commerce and online grocery shopping platforms altering the way consumer’s access fresh foods while enabling companies to optimize their supply chains and minimize food spoilage. These dynamics collectively drive innovation, affecting everything from farming practices and distribution networks to packaging solutions, making the fresh food market a constantly evolving and adaptive sector within the broader food industry.

Fresh Food Market Segmentation:

Based on Type, the Global Fresh Food Market is segmented into Fresh Fish, and Seafood.

Based on Application, the Global Fresh Food Market is segmented into Supermarkets, Open Markets, Hypermarkets, Fish Shops, and Other.

By Region, the Global Fresh Food Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Analyst View:

The growth of e-commerce and online grocery shopping platforms has made it easier for consumers to access fresh food. Online retailers and food delivery services are expanding their offerings of fresh produce, dairy, and other perishable items.

Key Companies in the Fresh Food market include:

Danish Crown A/S,

Fresh Del Monte Produce NA,

Inc., Greenyard Fresh NV,

Tyson Foods, Inc.,

D’Arrigo Bros Company ,

Driscoll Strawberry Associates, Inc.,

Dole Food Company,

Grimmway Farms, Inc.,

NatureSweet Ltd.

Reynolds Catering Supplies Ltd.

Conclusion:

The fresh food market is a large and growing industry, with a number of opportunities for businesses. However, the market also faces a number of challenges, such as food waste, climate change, and supply chain disruptions. Businesses that are able to address these challenges and capitalize on the opportunities are well-positioned for success in the fresh food market.

