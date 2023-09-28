NaaS Technology and its Parent Company, NewLink, Formed Strategic Partnership with China Construction Bank to Progress its New Energy Globally

Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that its parent company, NewLink, a world-leading energy IoT solution provider and China's largest digital energy asset operator, has partnered with China Construction Bank (CCB). CCB will provide NewLink and Naas Technology Inc. with integrated financial services support.

The partnership will encompass various financial areas, including global new energy asset investment and construction finance, supply chain finance, financial inclusion, energy scenario payment and settlement, energy digital accounts, investment banking services, domestic and foreign M&A financial support, traditional financing and credit, asset management services, consumer finance, and more. The aim is to empower NewLink and NaaS to expand their global presence in the new energy sector, thereby fostering green, low-carbon, and sustainable development in the energy industry.

Specifically, NaaS will give full play to the energy asset presence it has built both at home and abroad, including equity M&A and new energy asset investment and construction. CCB, in turn, will leverage NewLink and NaaS' digital analytics capabilities and investment decision-making algorithm analysis models of its global new energy assets. This will enable CCB to provide integrated green financing services to NewLink, NaaS, and their upstream and downstream customers. These services encompass overseas M&A, liquidity loans, project loans, inclusive loans, and financing for global renewable energy asset investment in charging piles, energy storage, and PV, among others.

This partnership represents another approach to integrating financial capital into the new energy industry. CCB will help guide NaaS by providing solid financial protection for its global expansion and operation. Based on their shared vision of the industry’s prospects, both parties will collaborate to create a green finance model that supports the industry’s low-carbon development.

Listed on NASDAQ since June 2022, NaaS is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, providing one-stop EV charging solutions for charging station manufacturers, operators, OEMs and enterprises. As of June 30, 2023, more than 652,000 chargers in over 62,000 charging stations were connected and accessible on NaaS’ network. Its year-to-date fundraising has achieved a total of US$91 million, and involved notable investors such as Dr. Adrian Cheng. Through the acquisition of Sinopower HK and Charge Amps this year, NaaS has made significant strides to the global energy market.