Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offers a Free Pumpkin Pie with Holiday Pre Orders

Dallas, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Fall, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating the holiday season by offering their guests a Free Pumpkin Pie.

From October 1st to October 31st, any guest that pre-orders Dickey’s Complete Feast will also receive a traditional, holiday pumpkin pie for free! The Complete Feast includes the guests’ choice of Cajun Turkey, Smoked Turkey, Spiral Cut Ham, or Prime Rib accompanied by their famous Baked Potato Casserole, Green Beans, Cornbread Dressing, gravy and a dozen buttery rolls. This delicious, heat and serve feast feeds 10-12 people and is available for pre-order online, in-store and through the Dickey’s App.

“We understand the holidays can be a busy and stressful time of year for many folks,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “That’s why Dickey’s is happy to do the cooking for you, as well as throwing in a Free Pumpkin Pie for all pre orders placed in October.”

You can visit the Dickey’s website at www.dickeys.com for additional Holiday Feast options in a variety of sizes.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

