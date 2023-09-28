Asset Sales Promotes Heavy Equipment At Industrial Machine Auctions Nationwide

Indian Trail, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indian Trail, North Carolina -

North Carolina based Asset Sales, Inc. would like to reach out to owners of industrial machinery who may be looking for a means to auction off their industrial machinery and equipment anywhere in the country. A national auctioneer, the company specializes in facilitating industrial machine auctions for businesses throughout the region.

Whether a business is looking to sell heavy equipment or has industrial machinery that needs to go to auction, Asset Sales is considered the top auctioneer for helping clients get top dollar for their assets. The company assists with auctions, appraisals, private sale treaties and liquidations, serving as a complete turnkey operation.



The need to upgrade, maintain or dispose of machinery and equipment is an unavoidable part of being active in the world of manufacturing and industry. This may be due to the need to keep abreast of technological advancements or to changes in production demands, but machinery eventually needs replacement, and this always means it will eventually be necessary to get rid of used equipment in a responsible and efficient manner. Asset Sales can help, even when the sale includes machinery that is at the end of its natural life cycle. Learn more about machine auctions here: https://asset-sales.com/machine-auctions/.



One of the greatest advantages that Asset Sales offers is the fact that they are able to purchase the items directly from their clients, meaning the previous owner of the machinery that is meant for auction gets paid before the sale. All it takes is an agreement regarding the list of assets and the terms and conditions of the sale, and a client can walk away with cash in hand before anything goes on sale. This is called Outright Purchase and is one of the many auction services the company offers.



If a client opts for Guaranteed Participation, Asset Sales’ most popular offer for clients who do not mind taking their chances, they are guaranteed a specific amount and then split the proceeds over that amount plus expenses. Commission sales, a third auction service offered by the company, are among the most commonly used types of auction sale. This is where Asset Sales hosts an auction onsite on the client’s behalf and takes a commission from the proceeds.



Asset Sales does not only handle machinery and heavy equipment. The company also provides services for other types of assets, such as the advertisement of real estate property in conjunction with an equipment sale for clients at no charge. If the client is in need of an appraisal for resale, insurance and more, they can get in contact with Asset Sales.

The company has a team of appraisal staff who can be at the client’s location in under 24 hours to provide an accurate appraisal. Lastly, the company also helps clients find buyers for all kinds of products. Whatever product the client has, Asset Sales has connections in countless industries that can help with finding a buyer for all kinds of products.



The company has made the liquidation of assets an almost trivial matter for countless clients across the country. Many of these clients have written testimonials praising Asset Sales for their help with facilitating the sale of their assets. Mark S. says about working with Asset Sales, “On behalf of HyPro Incorporated, I would like to personally thank you and the entire Asset Sales team for their services. HyPro was in the middle of a restructuring initiative that included disposition of underutilized assets in six different manufacturing sites located in Wisconsin, Iowa and Oklahoma.”

Terry S. similarly says in their testimonial, “Our successful joint venture Monarch Engine Lathe Project is history. The undertaking of an auction the size of the Monarch Engine Lathe Company was monumental, as well as a highly sensitive event. I want to thank you and your staff at Asset Sales, Inc. for the professionalism, expertise and quality of service that you all rendered to help ensure the success of an auction of this magnitude.”

Learn more about Asset Sales, Inc. and how they can help with the sale of all kinds of heavy machinery and equipment at the following link: https://asset-sales.com/past-auctions/. Further inquiries may be directed to the team via phone or email.

