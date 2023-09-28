McQ Inc. Awarded $13.7M Prototyping Project for US Army Robotic Combat Vehicle for Team HDT

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McQ Inc. has been awarded a Prototype Project from the U.S. Army, through the Ground Vehicle Systems (GVS) Other Transaction Agreement for Team HDT’s Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV). The project includes design, development, and delivery of HDT WOLF-X prototypes for extended government testing and evaluation. With all options exercised, the total anticipated project value is $13.7M.



Comprised of proven NAMC members, Team HDT includes McQ Inc. as the prime contractor, HDT Expeditionary Systems as the lead vehicle developer and BAE Land & Armament Systems as the armament and situational awareness systems provider. In addition to its role as the prime contractor, McQ is providing systems engineering for acoustic ISR, video processing, and safety critical systems on the vehicles.

“We’re excited that McQ, along with HDT and BAE have been selected by the RCV Program for Phase I test and evaluation of WOLF-X,” said Brian McQuiddy, McQ CEO. “Our team is committed to providing innovative solutions for our nation’s warfighters, and we look forward to delivering the WOLF-X RCV as the very best capability for the US Army.”

Purpose-built for the US Army RCV program, the WOLF-X is an 8x8 wheeled Robotic Combat Vehicle with superior mobility and transportability. It is rugged, reliable, and easy to operate and maintain.With superior characteristics optimized for RCV performance specifications, the WOLF-X is a force-multiplying capability for our nation’s warfighters.

This effort is sponsored by the U.S. Government under Other Transaction number W15QKN-17-9-1025 with the National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC). The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Governmental purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation herein.

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

ABOUT McQ: Headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, USA, McQ is a sensor solutions company. We develop and manufacture state-of-the-art surveillance and communications equipment for mission critical applications in commercial security, law enforcement, and defense. McQ has delivered advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions to the Department of Defense for nearly forty years with products deployed worldwide and in every combatant command. McQ is a Non-Traditional Defense Contractor and is ISO 9001:2015 Registered. Please visit www.mcqinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn more about McQ.

ABOUT HDT: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is a leading manufacturer and integrator of state-of-the-art, unmanned, platform, and expeditionary solutions across defense, aerospace and government markets. We design and produce robotic systems, specialty transport vehicles, shelters, power generation equipment, environmental control systems, air filtration devices and other engineered technologies that are currently used by U.S. and allied military worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We’re there with you. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

Amy Slocum

540-373-2374

aslocum@mcqinc.com