TILT Holdings’ Standard Farms to Launch Breast Cancer Awareness Month Fundraiser with PA Breast Cancer Coalition

WHITE HAVEN, Pa., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTC: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, and its subsidiary Standard Farms (“Standard Farms”) today announced a fundraising partnership with the PA Breast Cancer Coalition (“PBCC” or “Coalition”) during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During the month of October, Standard Farms will donate $5 to PBCC for every Jupiter™ Pink Ceramic Mouth Tip vape cartridge sold in medical dispensaries statewide.

“Grassroots partners like Standard Farms and its customers are the foundation for the PA Breast Cancer Coalition’s advocacy and impact,” said PBCC President and Founder Pat Halpin-Murphy. “Thanks to Standard Farms, the Coalition will now be able to reach even more women and families facing a breast cancer diagnosis, letting them know they are not alone. We are so grateful for this unique and creative partnership which brings us closer to our ultimate goal of finding a cure for breast cancer now… so our daughters don’t have to.”

“Patient-centered care is paramount at Standard Farms,” said Tim Conder, CEO of TILT. “We know so many medical cannabis patients bravely battling this disease with the support of their families, friends and communities, and we are proud to be part of a larger support network in the state by helping to raise money for PA Breast Cancer Coalition.”

Every day, 38 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Pennsylvania. More than 140,000 women are living with the disease in our state. The PA Breast Cancer Coalition provides programs and services for those women including free Friends Like Me care packages full of resources and small gifts to help them navigate their diagnosis. The Coalition has awarded over $5 million in grants to outstanding breast cancer researchers and offers educational programming including a statewide Conference each October in Harrisburg with workshops from the brightest minds in breast cancer.

Proceeds from the campaign will be based on October sales of pink-tipped Jupiter vape cartridges. To find a participating dispensary near you, visit https://www.standard-farms.com.

About TILT Holdings

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.