Keen’s Modern Safety Strategy Earns International ‘Groundbreaker’ Award for Excellence

ANKENY, Iowa, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keen Project Solutions, a leading full-service engineering and construction firm, proudly announces its recognition as a recipient of Procore’s esteemed 2023 Groundbreaker Awards in the category of Excellence in Safety. Procore Technologies, Inc., a global leader in construction management software, annually acknowledges outstanding companies, projects, and individuals who epitomize excellence within the construction industry.



In a highly competitive category, Keen has been singled out as the company that best exemplifies the pinnacle of safety performance in the international construction sector. This prestigious accolade underscores Keen’s unwavering commitment to safety, occupational health management, and risk control.

This noteworthy recognition further cements Keen’s status as the industry leader in the construction realm. Operating across North America, New Zealand, Australia, and Latin America, Keen delivers design, build, and EPC solutions while prioritizing safety at every phase of its projects. Keen consistently surpasses industry safety standards, distinguished by its deeply ingrained safety-first culture and the comprehensive Keen Project Delivery System™. This innovative eight-step approach ensures project safety through advanced technology, rigorous subcontractor prequalification, ongoing education, and comprehensive construction management. This award is a crowning achievement for the Keen Team, capping an impressive year of accolades, including the Master Builders of Iowa Outstanding Company Safety Achievement Award.

“Keen takes immense pride in prioritizing the safety of our clients, partners, and team members every day. To receive recognition at this exceptional level for something so fundamental to our business is an honor beyond words,” said Dustin Waters, Senior Vice President, and Co-owner. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Procore and renew our commitment to setting our industry’s gold standard for safety.”

Procore meticulously selected 27 global finalists for their groundbreaking accomplishments. The winners of the Groundbreaker Awards were unveiled during the in-person festivities at Groundbreak, Procore’s annual user conference. Kassy Morris, head of Procore Construction Learning, presented awards across nine categories, joined by prominent business leaders throughout the ceremonies.

Tooey Courtemanche, President, Founder, and CEO of Procore, lauded the honorees, stating, “The Groundbreaker Awards celebrate our esteemed customers who tirelessly shape and elevate our industry day by day. Congratulations to Keen for their exceptional contributions, paving the way for innovation, progress, and a brighter future in our field.”

To explore more about the 2023 Groundbreaker Awards finalists and winners, please visit [Procore’s official Groundbreaker Awards page](https://www.procore.com/groundbreaker-awards).

About Keen Project Solutions: Founded in 2014, Keen offers design, build, and EPC solutions across 28 U.S. states, three Canadian provinces, New Zealand, Australia, and in Latin America. From design and engineering to construction management, general contracting, millwright services, and maintenance, Keen is a comprehensive solution provider serving clients in the agriculture, industrial, and commercial markets. Discover more about Keen at https://www.thinkdifferentthinkkeen.com.